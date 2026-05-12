Thalapathy Vijay car collection: Tamil Nadu's new CM has garage worth more than your entire neighbourhood – Have a look
Thalapathy Vijay car collection: Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay, who led TVK to a major win in the 2026 Assembly elections, owns an impressive collection of luxury and everyday cars. From the Rs 2.75 crore Lexus LM 350h and Rs 2.5 crore BMW i7 to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, his garage includes a mix of premium comfort cars and practical daily-use vehicles. Here’s a complete look at Thalapathy Vijay’s car collection, along with their prices and key features.
Lexus LM 350h
Thalapathy Vijay’s most expensive car is the Lexus LM 350h, priced between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. This luxury car comes with a massive 48-inch rear screen, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, four-zone climate control, a mini refrigerator, and automatic sliding doors. It is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine that offers both performance and better fuel efficiency.
BMW i7
The BMW i7 costs around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore and features a theatre screen and ambient lighting, making it one of the most premium electric sedans available today. It comes with a 101.7 kWh battery, offering near-silent cruising and a high-tech cabin that provides great comfort. (Image credit: bmw)
Toyota Vellfire
The Toyota Vellfire costs around Rs 1.19 crore and features a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, generous cabin space, and plush seats. It is the go-to MPV for politicians, industrialists, and celebrities across India. This vehicle is reliable, spacious, and made for long, comfortable journeys. It offers a premium travel experience with a strong road presence and advanced comfort features. (Image credit: toyota)
Audi A8
The Audi A8 L is priced between Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 1.63 crore and is powered by a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 340 PS. It features dual 10.1-inch displays, a Bang & Olufsen 23-speaker sound system, four-zone climate control, and 30-colour ambient lighting. It competes directly with the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series. (Image credit: audi)
BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is priced at Rs 74.80 lakh and comes with a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that delivers a smooth and refined driving experience. The luxury sedan offers a good balance of sporty performance and premium comfort, making it one of the most stylish and practical cars in Vijay’s car collection. (Image credit: bmw)
Mini Cooper S
The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds and is priced between Rs 44 lakh and Rs 56 lakh. The car is known for its sporty performance, quick acceleration, compact size, and fun driving experience. (Image credit: mini)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift costs around Rs 5.79 lakh, making it the most affordable car in Thalapathy Vijay’s collection. It comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z-series naturally aspirated petrol engine. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
This article is based on media reports and publicly available information.
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