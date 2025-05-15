Advertisement
NewsPhotosThink A Sunroof Makes Your Car Premium? Here's Why It's Actually Useless In India!
photoDetails

Think A Sunroof Makes Your Car Premium? Here's Why It's Actually Useless In India!

In India, the sunroof in cars is often seen as a cool or premium feature, but in reality, it’s not very useful for most people. While it may look stylish, it doesn’t add much value in daily use, especially in Indian conditions. Here's why:

Updated:May 15, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Sunroof

Sunroof

Cabin Heat: India has a hot climate in most regions. A sunroof allows sunlight to enter the cabin, increasing the temperature inside.

Panoramic Sunroofs: They make it even worse as the larger glass area means more heat buildup, especially if the sunshade is thin and doesn’t block sunlight.

Increased AC Load: Higher cabin temperatures put an extra load on the AC, which draws power from the engine. This can negatively impact mileage.

Dust and Pollution

Dust and Pollution

Dust and Pollution: Opening the sunroof lets the dust, smoke, and pollution come in, making the air inside the cabin unhealthy.

Limited Use

Limited Use

Limited Use: Most people open the sunroof only occasionally or for fun, without any real practical benefit.

Safety Concerns

Safety Concerns

Safety Concerns: Sunroofs are often misused. People stand through them while the car is moving, which is both dangerous and illegal.

Cost and Maintenance

Cost and Maintenance

Cost and Maintenance: Cars with sunroofs usually cost more. And if the sunroof gets damaged or starts leaking, repairs can be expensive.

