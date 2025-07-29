Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938653https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/think-youre-a-good-driver-check-the-7-most-common-driving-mistakes-2938653
NewsPhotosThink You're A Good Driver? Check The 7 Most Common Driving Mistakes
photoDetails

Think You're A Good Driver? Check The 7 Most Common Driving Mistakes

Common Driving Mistakes: In a country like India, everyone is the boss on the roads. Every person driving a four-wheeler thinks he has mastered the skill. What do you think about your driving skills? Are you a good driver? Well, be your judge today. This article lists 7 common driving mistakes. Have a look and see how many of them you make and how often. This will help you get a better idea about your driving skills.

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Speeding

1/7
Speeding

1. Speeding: Going above the speed limit or driving too fast for road conditions is dangerous. It reduces your reaction time and increases the chance of losing control.

Follow Us

Tailgating

2/7
Tailgating

2. Tailgating: Driving too close to the vehicle in front is risky. If they suddenly brake, you won’t have enough time to stop safely.

Follow Us

Not Checking Blind Spots

3/7
Not Checking Blind Spots

3. Not Checking Blind Spots: Before changing lanes, many drivers forget to check their blind spots. This can lead to side collisions.

Follow Us

Distracted Driving

4/7
Distracted Driving

4. Distracted Driving: Using your phone, eating, or adjusting music while driving takes your focus off the road and leads to mistakes.

Follow Us

Poor Lane Discipline

5/7
Poor Lane Discipline

5. Poor Lane Discipline: Sudden lane changing or not staying in your lane properly can confuse other drivers and cause mishaps.

Follow Us

Ignoring Traffic Signs

6/7
Ignoring Traffic Signs

6. Ignoring Traffic Signs: Running red lights, ignoring stop signs, or missing speed limits are all common errors that can lead to serious consequences.

Follow Us

Riding The clutch

7/7
Riding The clutch

7. Riding The clutch: Resting your foot on the clutch pedal while driving (even slightly) causes premature wear and tear on the clutch.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 7 Indian Players With Most Sixes In Tests: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma At Third, MS Dhoni At...
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill At...
camera icon8
title
Technology
Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan
camera icon9
title
Morning Drinks
7 Morning Drinks Besides Coffee That Naturally Boost Your Mood
camera icon7
title
Forget Physical Gold, This RBI Gold Scheme Is Giving Massive 251% Returns
NEWS ON ONE CLICK