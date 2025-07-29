photoDetails

english

2938639

Common Driving Mistakes: In a country like India, everyone is the boss on the roads. Every person driving a four-wheeler thinks he has mastered the skill. What do you think about your driving skills? Are you a good driver? Well, be your judge today. This article lists 7 common driving mistakes. Have a look and see how many of them you make and how often. This will help you get a better idea about your driving skills.