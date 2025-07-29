Think You're A Good Driver? Check The 7 Most Common Driving Mistakes
Common Driving Mistakes: In a country like India, everyone is the boss on the roads. Every person driving a four-wheeler thinks he has mastered the skill. What do you think about your driving skills? Are you a good driver? Well, be your judge today. This article lists 7 common driving mistakes. Have a look and see how many of them you make and how often. This will help you get a better idea about your driving skills.
Speeding
1. Speeding: Going above the speed limit or driving too fast for road conditions is dangerous. It reduces your reaction time and increases the chance of losing control.
Tailgating
2. Tailgating: Driving too close to the vehicle in front is risky. If they suddenly brake, you won’t have enough time to stop safely.
Not Checking Blind Spots
3. Not Checking Blind Spots: Before changing lanes, many drivers forget to check their blind spots. This can lead to side collisions.
Distracted Driving
4. Distracted Driving: Using your phone, eating, or adjusting music while driving takes your focus off the road and leads to mistakes.
Poor Lane Discipline
5. Poor Lane Discipline: Sudden lane changing or not staying in your lane properly can confuse other drivers and cause mishaps.
Ignoring Traffic Signs
6. Ignoring Traffic Signs: Running red lights, ignoring stop signs, or missing speed limits are all common errors that can lead to serious consequences.
Riding The clutch
7. Riding The clutch: Resting your foot on the clutch pedal while driving (even slightly) causes premature wear and tear on the clutch.
Trending Photos