Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981294https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/thinking-of-buying-an-automatic-car-check-4-pros-and-3-cons-2981294
NewsPhotosThinking Of Buying An Automatic Car? Check 4 Pros And 3 Cons
photoDetails

Thinking Of Buying An Automatic Car? Check 4 Pros And 3 Cons

Pros And Cons Of Automatic Cars: Driving enthusiasts admire manual cars, while automatic cars are more suitable for city dwellers due to increasing traffic situations. However, this shouldn't be the only reason for deciding whether or not to buy an automatic car. There are several other factors that need to be considered. In this article, you'll learn about the top 4 pros and 3 cons of automatic cars.

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Ease of Driving

1/5
Ease of Driving

Pros Of Automatic Cars

Pro 1. Ease of Driving: No clutch or manual gears. It means you don’t need to use a clutch or keep changing gears. Just press the accelerator and brake. It's super convenient, especially when you're stuck in traffic.

Follow Us

Smooth Experience

2/5
Smooth Experience

Pro 2. Smooth Experience: The gear shifts happen automatically, so the drive feels more effortless, providing a smooth experience.

Follow Us

Beginner-Friendly

3/5
Beginner-Friendly

Pro 3. Beginner-Friendly: If you’re new to driving, an automatic car is easier to handle. You can focus more on the road and less on managing the gears.

Follow Us

Less Driver Fatigue

4/5
Less Driver Fatigue

Pro 4. Less Driver Fatigue: Perfect for long drives or daily commutes. Since you don’t have to keep pressing the clutch, your legs don’t get tired easily.

Follow Us

Cons Of Automatic Cars

5/5
Cons Of Automatic Cars

Cons Of Automatic Cars:

1. Higher Cost: Automatic cars generally cost more to buy than manual ones.

2. Expensive Maintenance: Fixing or servicing an automatic gearbox can be more expensive than manual gearboxes.

3. Less Control: You can't choose gears manually, so it might feel less engaging if you enjoy sporty driving.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Most Polluted Cities In The World
World's 10 Most Polluted Cities In 2025: Indian, Pakistani Cities On List - Check Full Record Here
camera icon7
title
Latest Malayalam releases
The Girlfriend To Mirai - Latest Malayalam, Telugu OTT & Theatrical Releases On Netflix, Zee5 And JioHotstar
camera icon10
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Major Concerns Flagged Over Implementation Date Of 8th CPC; Terms of Reference Lacks Explicit Mention Of...
camera icon4
title
pension
Can Retired Govt Employees Take Up Other Govt Job Outside India? Will It Hamper Their Pension? Check Rules
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 Players With Highest Earnings From CSK, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS, KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli - In Pics