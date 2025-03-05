THIS Car Is Crazy! 5-Star Safety, 33Kmpl+ Mileage, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control And More — Prices Start At Rs 6.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Gone are the days when the Maruti Dzire used to be boring. It now turned out to be one of the most loaded cars in its category without burning a hole in the buyers' pocket. Currently, the Dzire is in its 4th generation. The first generation Dzire was launched in India in 2008, followed by the second, third, and fourth generation models in 2012, 2017, and November 2024, respectively. Let's know more about the price, features, specifications, and mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: It comes in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, ranging between Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh. The CNG variants of the Dzire start at Rs 8.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: It gets a new 1.2-litre, z-series, naturally aspirated (NA), 3-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the older K-series unit. This new engine produces 82PS/112Nm while running on petrol and 70PS/102Nm in CNG mode. While the 5-speed manual gearbox comes as standard, the petrol variants get the option of a 5-speed AMT.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage (ARAI-certified)
-- Petrol MT variants: 24.79 kmpl
-- Petrol AMT variants: 25.71 kmpl
-- CNG variants: 33.73 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: Key features of the 4th-gen Dzire include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, an analogue driver’s display, a single-pane electric sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and automatic AC with rear AC vents.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: Not just in terms of features, it excels in overall safety as well. When tested by the Global NCAP, it earned a 5-star safety rating, demonstrating an outstanding performance. It gets six airbags as standard, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera.
Honda Amaze
Alternatives: The Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze serve as alternatives to the Dzire. However, both struggle to attract buyers.
Trending Photos