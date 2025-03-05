THIS Car Is Crazy! 5-Star Safety, 33Kmpl+ Mileage, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control And More — Prices Start At Rs 6.84 Lakh

photoDetails

english

2867869

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Gone are the days when the Maruti Dzire used to be boring. It now turned out to be one of the most loaded cars in its category without burning a hole in the buyers' pocket. Currently, the Dzire is in its 4th generation. The first generation Dzire was launched in India in 2008, followed by the second, third, and fourth generation models in 2012, 2017, and November 2024, respectively. Let's know more about the price, features, specifications, and mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.