THIS Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car Offers Alto-Like Mileage! Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More

photoDetails

english

2929867

Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car With Alto-Like Mileage: This may sound too good to be true, but it is. There is one such 7-seater car in Maruti's portfolio, which is almost the size of the Toyota Fortuner and still manages to offer great mileage. How great? Well, almost as great as the Maruti Alto, which returns a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.9 kmpl on petrol. The car we’re talking about also offers mileage close to that of the Alto. But which car is it? It’s none other than the Maruti Invicto. Let's know its price, features, specifications, and mileage.