THIS Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car Offers Alto-Like Mileage! Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More

Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car With Alto-Like Mileage: This may sound too good to be true, but it is. There is one such 7-seater car in Maruti's portfolio, which is almost the size of the Toyota Fortuner and still manages to offer great mileage. How great? Well, almost as great as the Maruti Alto, which returns a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.9 kmpl on petrol. The car we’re talking about also offers mileage close to that of the Alto. But which car is it? It’s none other than the Maruti Invicto. Let's know its price, features, specifications, and mileage.

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices: It comes in three variants: Zeta plus 7-seater, Zeta plus 8-seater and Alpha plus 7-seater, priced at Rs 25.51 lakh, Rs 25.56 lakh, and Rs 29.22 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain: It is powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine mated to an e-CVT. It produces 150 bhp and 188 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage: The claimed fuel efficiency of Invicto is 23.24 kmpl, nearing the Alto's claimed mileage of 24.9 kmpl (on petrol).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features: It boasts several premium features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seats with memory function, a powered tailgate, 50+ connected car features, a 7-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting and more.

Safety

Safety

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, vehicle stability control, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages and more.

