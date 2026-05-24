This is why your car shakes after 60 km/h+ speed – 5 tips to fix it before it gets dangerous

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How to fix car shaking at high speeds: If your car shakes at high speed, it is not just uncomfortable – it is a safety warning your vehicle is sending you right now. Indian drivers who regularly drive on highways or expressways face this issue daily, yet most ignore it until it turns costly. From worn tyres to failing suspension parts, the causes are specific and fixable. Here are the five most common reasons for a car shaking at high speeds: