This is why your car shakes after 60 km/h+ speed – 5 tips to fix it before it gets dangerous
How to fix car shaking at high speeds: If your car shakes at high speed, it is not just uncomfortable – it is a safety warning your vehicle is sending you right now. Indian drivers who regularly drive on highways or expressways face this issue daily, yet most ignore it until it turns costly. From worn tyres to failing suspension parts, the causes are specific and fixable. Here are the five most common reasons for a car shaking at high speeds:
Unbalanced car tyres
Unbalanced tyres are one of the leading reasons your car shakes as you drive faster. When your tyres do not distribute weight evenly, the imbalance grows with speed, causing the car to vibrate. A simple wheel balancing job at your nearest service centre, costing as little as Rs 600–Rs 1,000, can fix this immediately.
Misaligned wheels
Misaligned wheels can cause your car to vibrate at high speeds. When wheels are not properly aligned, the tyres do not make even contact with the road, creating instability. Minor misalignment may not be obvious in stop-and-go traffic, but at higher speeds, uneven force causes the car to pull slightly and shake. Get the alignment checked every 10,000 km.
Worn suspension parts
Your suspension system absorbs bumps and keeps your car stable. If key components like shock absorbers or struts wear out, your car can feel unstable and shaky. Bad roads worsen suspension wear faster in India. Worn or damaged suspension components can cause your steering wheel to shake or amplify the car’s vibration at higher speeds. Do not delay inspection beyond 20,000 km.
Warped brake rotors
If the shaking happens mostly when you brake at high speeds, warped brake rotors might be to blame. Uneven rotor surfaces can cause the brake pads to grip inconsistently, resulting in vibration through the pedal or steering wheel. Car shaking while braking should never be ignored, as it directly affects stopping distance and vehicle control. Replace rotors before they compromise safety.
A damaged axle or CV joint
When a car shakes mainly during acceleration or at a specific RPM rather than a specific road speed, the source is often a driveshaft imbalance, worn CV joints, or torn engine and gearbox mounts. If a CV joint boot tears, it allows water and contaminants to wash away the grease on the axle, causing metal-on-metal contact and eventually complete axle failure on a fast-moving road.
Spark plugs and engine mounts
Engine misfires, faulty spark plugs, or fuel system problems can cause the car to vibrate during acceleration. Dirty or fouled spark plugs can trigger engine misfires that make the vehicle vibrate while driving. These are cheap to replace, typically Rs 200–Rs 800 per plug, yet most owners skip them during routine service. Ignoring them can lead to poor fuel efficiency on top of the shaking.
When to stop driving immediately
Strong vibration above 60 km/h, a shaking steering wheel, or vibration under braking can be dangerous. Reduce speed, avoid highways, and book a workshop inspection as soon as possible. Ignoring these symptoms may lead to uneven tyre wear, brake failure, or expensive suspension damage. A Rs 500 check today can prevent a Rs 50,000 repair.
5 quick tips
Get tyre balancing and rotation done to even out wear patterns and improve stability. Inspect and replace worn-out shocks, struts, or bushings. Replace warped brake rotors or worn brake pads. Add wheel alignment every 10,000 km and spark plug replacement every 25,000 km to your service schedule. These five steps keep your car smooth, safe, and cheaper to run in the long term. (Images credit: magnific)
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