This SUV Is Hot As Hell! 62 Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 14.9-Inch Touchscreen, ADAS & More - 0-100 Kmph In 4.3 Secs; Price May Shock You

photoDetails

english

2890822

SUV With Mileage Over 60 Kmpl Mileage: It would be really hard for anyone to believe that a car equipped with a powerful 4.4-liter petrol engine could ever deliver a mileage of over 60 kmpl. But the BMW, a German car maker, made it possible with the XM, thanks to the plug-in hybrid technology. Apart from the insanely impressive mileage, the SUV also excels in performance, sprinting 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.