This SUV Is Hot As Hell! 62 Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 14.9-Inch Touchscreen, ADAS & More - 0-100 Kmph In 4.3 Secs; Price May Shock You

SUV With Mileage Over 60 Kmpl Mileage: It would be really hard for anyone to believe that a car equipped with a powerful 4.4-liter petrol engine could ever deliver a mileage of over 60 kmpl. But the BMW, a German car maker, made it possible with the XM, thanks to the plug-in hybrid technology. Apart from the insanely impressive mileage, the SUV also excels in performance, sprinting 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.
BMW XM - Powertrain
BMW XM - Powertrain: With a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with plug-in hybrid technology and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it delivers a robust 653 PS and 800 Nm of torque.
BMW XM - Performance
BMW XM - Performance: The XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, according to BMW's official website.
BMW XM - Mileage
BMW XM - Mileage: The claimed mileage of the XM is 61.9 km/l (combined). It comes with a 69-liter fuel tank.
BMW XM - Safety Features
BMW XM - Safety Features: For safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, dynamic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. It also comes equipped with ADAS, offering features like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more.
BMW XM - Features
BMW XM - Features: Inside, the SUV boasts a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a 1500-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, and more.
BMW XM
BMW XM: Priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom), it is a feature-loaded luxury SUV that exudes opulence. Overall, it looks hot.
