Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: Baleno At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot

10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: The Hyundai Creta secured the top spot among the 10 best-selling cars in April 2025, with 17,016 units dispatched, followed by the Maruti Dzire and Maruti Brezza in second and third place, respectively. This article lists the top 10 best-selling cars in April 2025.