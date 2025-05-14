photoDetails
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: Baleno At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot
10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: The Hyundai Creta secured the top spot among the 10 best-selling cars in April 2025, with 17,016 units dispatched, followed by the Maruti Dzire and Maruti Brezza in second and third place, respectively. This article lists the top 10 best-selling cars in April 2025.
Hyundai Creta
1. Hyundai Creta- 17,016 units
Maruti Dzire
2. Maruti Dzire- 16,996 units
Maruti Brezza
3. Maruti Brezza- 16,971 units
Maruti Ertiga
4. Maruti Ertiga- 15,780 units
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
5. Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic- 15,534 units
Tata Nexon
6. Tata Nexon- 15,457 units
Maruti Swift
7. Maruti Swift- 14,592 units
Maruti Fronx
8. Maruti Fronx- 14,345 units
Maruti Wagon R
9. Maruti Wagon R- 13,413 units
Maruti Baleno
10. Maruti Baleno- 13,180 units
