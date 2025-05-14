Advertisement
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: Baleno At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot

10 Best-Selling Cars In April 2025: The Hyundai Creta secured the top spot among the 10 best-selling cars in April 2025, with 17,016 units dispatched, followed by the Maruti Dzire and Maruti Brezza in second and third place, respectively. This article lists the top 10 best-selling cars in April 2025.

Updated:May 14, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

1. Hyundai Creta- 17,016 units

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Dzire

2. Maruti Dzire- 16,996 units

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza

3. Maruti Brezza- 16,971 units

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga

4. Maruti Ertiga- 15,780 units

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

5. Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic- 15,534 units

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

6. Tata Nexon- 15,457 units

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift

7. Maruti Swift- 14,592 units

Maruti Fronx

Maruti Fronx

8. Maruti Fronx- 14,345 units

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

9. Maruti Wagon R- 13,413 units

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno

10. Maruti Baleno- 13,180 units

