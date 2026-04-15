Top 5 cars with large 500+ litres of boot space: Perfect for long trips and vacations

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Big boot space cars: Boot space is one of the key factors for car buyers in India, especially for families and frequent travellers. Whether it’s weekend trips, going to the airport, or handling daily luggage needs, a spacious boot can make a big difference. Today’s SUVs and sedans offer larger cargo areas without compromising comfort or design. Models like the Tata Sierra and MG Hector stand out with impressive luggage capacity, making them practical choices in their segments. Even sedans like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offer surprising space. Meanwhile, the latest 2026 models like the Renault Duster continue to push the limits further.

Here’s a quick look at five cars in India that offer some of the biggest boot space: