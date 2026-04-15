Top 5 cars with large 500+ litres of boot space: Perfect for long trips and vacations
Big boot space cars: Boot space is one of the key factors for car buyers in India, especially for families and frequent travellers. Whether it’s weekend trips, going to the airport, or handling daily luggage needs, a spacious boot can make a big difference. Today’s SUVs and sedans offer larger cargo areas without compromising comfort or design. Models like the Tata Sierra and MG Hector stand out with impressive luggage capacity, making them practical choices in their segments. Even sedans like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offer surprising space. Meanwhile, the latest 2026 models like the Renault Duster continue to push the limits further.
Here’s a quick look at five cars in India that offer some of the biggest boot space:
Tata Sierra
The Tata Sierra offers one of the largest boot spaces at 622 litres, making it ideal for long trips and family use. Its price starts from around Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: Tata Motors)
MG Hector
The MG Hector is known for its practicality, offering a 587-litre boot. It is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a strong choice for buyers looking for space and features. (Image credit: MG Motor)
Skoda Slavia & Volkswagen Virtus
Both the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offer 521 litres of boot space, which is impressive for sedans. Prices start from around Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. (Image credit: X/@SkodaIndia)
Renault Duster 2026
The upcoming Renault Duster 2026 comes with a 518-litre boot, one of the highest in its segment. It is priced at around Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a practical SUV for long drives. (Image credit: Renault)
Tata Curvv
The Tata Curvv is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the internal combustion engine (ICE) model. It offers a boot space of 500 litres. (Image credit: Tata Motors)
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