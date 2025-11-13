Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 5 Cheapest ADAS Cars In India - Tata, Honda And Kia Lead The List
Top 5 Cheapest ADAS Cars In India - Tata, Honda And Kia Lead The List

Most Affordable Cars With ADAS In India: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is no longer limited to luxury cars. Many affordable models now come with this smart and advanced safety technology. ADAS helps make driving safer with features such as collision alerts, lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and more. Here are the five most affordable ICE (Internal combustion engine) cars in India that come with ADAS, listed from highest to lowest price.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

5. Tata Nexon ADAS (Rs 13.53 lakh - Rs 14.15 lakh): The Tata Nexon offers Level 2 ADAS in the Fearless+ PS variant, available only with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and DCT gearbox. The Red Dark Edition also gets ADAS, but only with the same petrol-DCT setup. Diesel and petrol-MT variants do not offer ADAS yet.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

4. Kia Sonet ADAS (Rs 13.51 lakh - Rs 14.09 lakh): The Kia Sonet features Level 1 ADAS in its GTX+ and X-Line variants. The GTX+ trim gets two engine options: a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with DCT and a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel with an automatic gearbox. The X-Line variant, however, is offered only with the turbo-petrol DCT combo.

Honda City

Honda City

3. Honda City ADAS (Rs 12.69 lakh - Rs 16.07 lakh): All variants except the base SV trim come equipped with ADAS. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with both manual and CVT options.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO ADAS (Rs 11.5 lakh - Rs 14.4 lakh): Mahindra XUV 3XO offers Level 2 ADAS on its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. The AX5 L gets a 131hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the AX7 L also offers a 1.5-litre diesel option.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

1. Honda Amaze ADAS (Rs 9.15 lakh - Rs 10 lakh): The third-generation Honda Amaze is India’s most affordable car with ADAS. It runs on a 90hp 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT options.

