Top 5 Cheapest ADAS Cars In India - Tata, Honda And Kia Lead The List

Most Affordable Cars With ADAS In India: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is no longer limited to luxury cars. Many affordable models now come with this smart and advanced safety technology. ADAS helps make driving safer with features such as collision alerts, lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and more. Here are the five most affordable ICE (Internal combustion engine) cars in India that come with ADAS, listed from highest to lowest price.