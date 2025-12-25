Top 5 Off-Road SUVs Under Rs 25 Lakh: THIS One Costs Just Rs 12.32 Lakh

photoDetails

english

2999826

Best Off Road SUVs: Adventure lovers, stop if you are planning to go off-roading or mountain driving, because choosing the right vehicle can make all the difference. From rocky trails and steep climbs to narrow hill roads and unpredictable terrain, a capable SUV or 4x4 is essential for a safe and smooth journey.

Several vehicles available in India are built to handle such challenges, featuring strong engines, advanced four-wheel-drive systems and sturdy construction. Here’s a look at some reliable vehicles known for their off-road performance and suitability for tough terrains.