Top 5 Off-Road SUVs Under Rs 25 Lakh: THIS One Costs Just Rs 12.32 Lakh
Best Off Road SUVs: Adventure lovers, stop if you are planning to go off-roading or mountain driving, because choosing the right vehicle can make all the difference. From rocky trails and steep climbs to narrow hill roads and unpredictable terrain, a capable SUV or 4x4 is essential for a safe and smooth journey.
Several vehicles available in India are built to handle such challenges, featuring strong engines, advanced four-wheel-drive systems and sturdy construction. Here’s a look at some reliable vehicles known for their off-road performance and suitability for tough terrains.
Mahindra Thar 3-door
The Mahindra Thar is widely used for off-road driving due to its strong 4x4 capability, high ground clearance, and rugged body structure. It is designed to handle uneven terrain and challenging landscapes. It starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Force Gurkha
The Force Gurkha is built with a focus on serious off-road use. Features such as locking differentials, a snorkel, and a ladder-frame chassis make it suitable for rocky and mountainous routes. The price ranges from Rs 15.95 lakh to Rs 17.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Jimny
The Maruti Jimny is a compact SUV known for its lightweight build and capable four-wheel-drive system. Its size and manoeuvrability make it suitable for narrow roads and hilly terrain. The price for the Maruti Jimny base model starts at Rs 12.32 lakh.
Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx is built for tough off-road adventures, offering strong performance, high ground clearance, and a rugged design to tackle rocky trails, mud, and rough terrain with ease. The base model starts at Rs 12.25 lakh, while the top variant goes up to Rs 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass 4x4 offers a balance of comfort and off-road ability. Its terrain management system helps it perform on snow-covered roads, mud, and uneven surfaces. The Jeep Compass price for the base model starts at Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Scorpio-N features a modern design paired with a capable four-wheel-drive system. Its sturdy build and advanced traction technology make it suitable for off-road and mountain driving conditions. Prices start at around Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to approximately Rs 24.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
(These SUVs are not ranked; they are popular in India for their off-road capability, durability, and suitability for tough terrains).
