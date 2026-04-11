Small price, big features: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 11 lakh with sunroof and large touchscreen; Prices start at just Rs 7.69 lakh
Sunroof cars: The craze for SUV cars in India is picking up every month with new launches, but many car buyers look for a budget-friendly SUV with a sunroof, big infotainment screen, better performance, and more. Here are five such SUVs under just Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) that may fit your needs. Be it the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, or Mahindra XUV 3XO, these SUVs come with all the latest features that make your everyday commuting comfortable. The lowest price on this list is for the Hyundai Exter, starting at just Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue is one of the top SUV picks if someone is looking for a budget-friendly SUV with a sunroof, big infotainment screen, and other latest features. Priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue comes with a single-pane smart electric sunroof and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. (Image credit: hyundai)
Kia Sonet
The price for the Kia Sonet base model starts at Rs 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets an electric single-pane sunroof available from mid-spec variants like the HTE(O) and HTK+ onwards. For infotainment, the Kia Sonet features a 10.25-inch screen. (Image credit: kia)
Tata Nexon
In the SUV segment, the Tata Nexon performs well in many aspects. The sunroof variant, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and other latest features. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is also a good choice in this list. The price for the sunroof variant MX3 starts at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and more. (Image credit: mahindra)
Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter is the cheapest one on this list, with the price for the sunroof variant at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The 8-inch infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and more features. (Image credit: hyundai)
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