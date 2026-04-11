Small price, big features: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 11 lakh with sunroof and large touchscreen; Prices start at just Rs 7.69 lakh

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Sunroof cars: The craze for SUV cars in India is picking up every month with new launches, but many car buyers look for a budget-friendly SUV with a sunroof, big infotainment screen, better performance, and more. Here are five such SUVs under just Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) that may fit your needs. Be it the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, or Mahindra XUV 3XO, these SUVs come with all the latest features that make your everyday commuting comfortable. The lowest price on this list is for the Hyundai Exter, starting at just Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).