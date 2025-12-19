Advertisement
Top 5 Useless Features In Cars: Think Twice Before You Pay For Them!

Useless Car Features: Cars are becoming more feature-loaded than ever before. During the purchase, the salesperson talks about dozens of features. Many of them sound impressive. But in real life, not every feature is useful. Some look good only on paper. Others work well only in perfect conditions. A few may even distract you while driving. And the truth is simple. You often end up paying more for features you hardly use. Before ticking every box on the feature list, it helps to know what actually adds value. Here are 6 almost useless car features:

Updated:Dec 19, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
Gesture Control Systems

Gesture Control Systems

1. Gesture Control Systems: Waving your hand to change music looks cool. In practice, it rarely works properly. Touch controls are faster.

Touch-Only Climate Controls

Touch-Only Climate Controls

2. Touch-Only Climate Controls: Adjusting AC through a screen while driving is annoying. Physical knobs are easier and need less attention.

Built-In Navigation Systems

Built-In Navigation Systems

3. Built-In Navigation Systems: Most drivers use Google Maps or Apple Maps. Phone navigation is more accurate and gets updates regularly.

Powered Tailgate In Small Cars

Powered Tailgate In Small Cars

4. Powered Tailgate In Small Cars: Opening the boot with a button sounds fancy. On small cars, it is slower than doing it by hand.

Panoramic Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

5. Panoramic Sunroof: It looks premium. But it adds heat, weight, and cost. Many owners keep the shade closed all the time.

(The aforementioned list of features is based on the author’s observation, usage experience, and common consumer feedback. Feature usefulness can vary depending on individual preferences, driving habits, and usage conditions. Readers are advised to evaluate their own needs and test features personally before making a purchase decision.)

