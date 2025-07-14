Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 7 SUVs Set To Launch In 2026: From Tata To Mahindra; Check Expected Launch Timeline And Price
Top 7 SUVs Set To Launch In 2026: From Tata To Mahindra; Check Expected Launch Timeline And Price

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026: The upcoming year is shaping up to be an exciting one for SUV enthusiasts, with a host of new launches lined up across various price points. From budget-friendly options to premium hybrids, major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda, and Renault are gearing up to introduce their next-gen models.

Interestingly, five of the upcoming SUVs are expected to have hybrid engines, making them more fuel-efficient and better for the future. Here's a quick look at the top 7 SUVs launching in 2026, with their expected prices and launch dates.

Jul 14, 2025
Honda Elevate Hybrid

Honda Elevate Hybrid

The Honda Elevate Hybrid is expected to cost Rs 14 lakh onwards, launching in the second half of 2026. It will likely offer a premium cabin, strong hybrid efficiency, and Honda’s reliable performance in the mid-size SUV segment. 

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

Maruti is set to launch the Fronx Hybrid in early 2026. The car is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh onwards, this compact SUV will offer better fuel efficiency with a refined hybrid powertrain for urban commuters.  

Tata Scarlet

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

The Tata Scarlet is expected to launch around Diwali next year in 2026. The four-wheeler is likely to be priced between Rs 8–9 lakh. The much-anticipated SUV will feature a fresh design, modern safety features, and Tata’s growing focus on EV-hybrid technology.

 

New-Gen Mahindra Bolero

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

Mahindra will unveil the next-gen Bolero in 2026. With an expected price of Rs 10–12 lakh, it will retain its rugged DNA while offering upgraded features, enhanced comfort, and a more refined, possibly hybrid, powertrain.  

Mahindra XUV3XO Hybrid

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

The XUV is set for a late 2026 launch, the Mahindra XUV3XO Hybrid will likely start from Rs 10 lakh. This hybrid SUV aims to balance performance with efficiency, targeting urban buyers who seek style and sustainability.

Renault Duster (Hybrid)

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

The company is planning to reintroduce the Duster as a hybrid SUV in early 2026. Priced between Rs 10–18 lakh, this SUV will blend rugged capability with modern tech, targeting both city drivers and adventure enthusiasts alike.  

New-Gen Kia Seltos (Hybrid)

Top 7 SUVs India Launch In 2026

The hybrid version of the popular Kia Seltos will arrive in early 2026. The vehicle is expected to be priced from Rs 11.50 lakh. The SUV will combine aggressive styling, advanced features, and improved fuel efficiency in a futuristic package.  (Image Credit: Company's official Website/Representative pics)

