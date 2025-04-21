Toyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price
Toyota Innova Hycross: There are several reasons behind the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner in India, two of which are its reliability and capabilities. However, if we set aside its capabilities for a moment, especially off-roading, Toyota’s reliability shines across almost all its models. That’s why, if you’re not particularly looking for off-road capabilities, the Toyota Innova Hycross could be a good alternative to the Fortuner. It’s nearly the same size as the Fortuner but offers fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl, which is close to a Maruti Alto. Not just that, it also excels in terms of features by offering a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more.
Toyota Innova Hycross Price
Toyota Innova Hycross Price: The Toyota Innova Hycross is significantly more affordable than the Fortuner. While the Fortuner is priced between Rs 35.37 lakh and Rs 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross starts from Rs 19.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 31.34 lakh. However, strong hybrid variants begin at Rs 26.31 lakh, meaning several Hycross trims cost nearly half—or even less—than a Fortuner.
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains: It is offered with two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine with CVT producing 175 PS/209 Nm, and a 2.0-litre engine with a strong hybrid setup paired with e-CVT, delivering a combined output of 186 PS/188 Nm.
Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage
Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage: Thanks to its hybrid technology, the Hycross delivers an impressive claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl, close to the fuel efficiency of Maruti Alto K10 (24.9 kmpl claimed).
Toyota Innova Hycross Features
Toyota Innova Hycross Features: It comes loaded with modern features like a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and second-row ottoman seats. It also offers ADAS. Additional highlights include six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and more.
Toyota Innova Hycross Dimensions
Toyota Innova Hycross Dimensions: The Hycross is available in both 7- and 8-seater layouts and is close in size to the Fortuner. It measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. In comparison, the Fortuner is slightly larger at 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,835 mm in height.
Trending Photos