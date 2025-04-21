Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889177https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/toyota-fortuners-affordable-replacement-23-mileage-8-seats-big-sunroof-360-degree-camera-adas-more-all-at-half-the-price-2889177
NewsPhotosToyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price
photoDetails

Toyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price

Toyota Innova Hycross: There are several reasons behind the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner in India, two of which are its reliability and capabilities. However, if we set aside its capabilities for a moment, especially off-roading, Toyota’s reliability shines across almost all its models. That’s why, if you’re not particularly looking for off-road capabilities, the Toyota Innova Hycross could be a good alternative to the Fortuner. It’s nearly the same size as the Fortuner but offers fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl, which is close to a Maruti Alto. Not just that, it also excels in terms of features by offering a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more.

Updated:Apr 21, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Toyota Innova Hycross Price

1/5
Toyota Innova Hycross Price

Toyota Innova Hycross Price: The Toyota Innova Hycross is significantly more affordable than the Fortuner. While the Fortuner is priced between Rs 35.37 lakh and Rs 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross starts from Rs 19.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 31.34 lakh. However, strong hybrid variants begin at Rs 26.31 lakh, meaning several Hycross trims cost nearly half—or even less—than a Fortuner.

Follow Us

Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains

2/5
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains

Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains: It is offered with two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine with CVT producing 175 PS/209 Nm, and a 2.0-litre engine with a strong hybrid setup paired with e-CVT, delivering a combined output of 186 PS/188 Nm.

Follow Us

Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage

3/5
Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage

Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage: Thanks to its hybrid technology, the Hycross delivers an impressive claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl, close to the fuel efficiency of Maruti Alto K10 (24.9 kmpl claimed).

Follow Us

Toyota Innova Hycross Features

4/5
Toyota Innova Hycross Features

Toyota Innova Hycross Features: It comes loaded with modern features like a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and second-row ottoman seats. It also offers ADAS. Additional highlights include six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and more.

Follow Us

Toyota Innova Hycross Dimensions

5/5
Toyota Innova Hycross Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross Dimensions: The Hycross is available in both 7- and 8-seater layouts and is close in size to the Fortuner. It measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. In comparison, the Fortuner is slightly larger at 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,835 mm in height.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List
camera icon6
title
7 Richest Celebrity Chefs In India
7 Richest Chefs In India: Not Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, THIS Cook Tops The List With Whopping Net Worth Of...
camera icon7
title
Upcoming concerts in india
From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025
camera icon7
title
WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK