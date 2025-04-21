photoDetails

Toyota Innova Hycross: There are several reasons behind the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner in India, two of which are its reliability and capabilities. However, if we set aside its capabilities for a moment, especially off-roading, Toyota’s reliability shines across almost all its models. That’s why, if you’re not particularly looking for off-road capabilities, the Toyota Innova Hycross could be a good alternative to the Fortuner. It’s nearly the same size as the Fortuner but offers fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl, which is close to a Maruti Alto. Not just that, it also excels in terms of features by offering a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more.