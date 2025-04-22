Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889464https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/toyota-fortuners-biggest-rival-after-ford-endeavour-is-here-its-massive-launch-soon-spotted-testing-see-pics-2889464
NewsPhotosToyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival After Ford Endeavour Is Here! It's MASSIVE, Launch Soon? Spotted Testing – See Pics
photoDetails

Toyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival After Ford Endeavour Is Here! It's MASSIVE, Launch Soon? Spotted Testing – See Pics

Toyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival: Toyota Fortuner undoubtedly rules India's full-size SUV segment, especially after the Ford Endeavour; no other SUV has come close to its popularity. However, now it seems like MG is trying hard to challenge the Fortuner's reign. It first launched the MG Gloster, which struggled to generate sales volume, and now it is planning to bring another full-size SUV, MG Majestor, which will be positioned against the Toyota Fortuner.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

MG Majestor

1/5
MG Majestor

Majestor is essentially a more premium and sportier version of the Gloster, which was unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in January. Recently, the Majestor was seen on the roads without any camouflage, finished in a black shade, signaling that its launch might be around the corner. However, MG hasn’t officially confirmed the date yet.

Follow Us

MG Majestor Spy Image

2/5
MG Majestor Spy Image

In terms of design, the Majestor sports several upgrades over the Gloster, including a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps with new DRL patterns, tweaked bumpers, and a connected LED taillight setup at the rear. However, body panels, such as the bonnet, doors, and fenders, remain largely unchanged from the Gloster.

Follow Us

Majestor

3/5
Majestor

MG has yet to disclose the dimensions of the Majestor, but since it's based on the international Maxus D90 Max, it could measure around 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,876 mm in height, making it slightly larger than the Gloster. The wheelbase is expected to stay the same at 2,950 mm.

Follow Us

Majestor Spy Image

4/5
Majestor Spy Image

Inside, it is likely to get a refreshed dashboard design, a fully digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, and a revised center console. Most of the features are expected to mirror those of the Gloster.

Follow Us

MG Majestor Expected Powertrain

5/5
MG Majestor Expected Powertrain

Under the hood, the Majestor will likely share its powertrain with the Gloster. It might get the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, but exclusively with the more powerful twin-turbo and a 4WD setup.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Runs In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Shikar Dhawan; Virat Kohli Tops The List With These Many Runs
camera icon7
title
expensive schools in India
THIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools
camera icon8
title
BCCI Contracts 2025
Abhishek Sharma To Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6 Indian Players To Earn BCCI Central Contract For The First Time
camera icon7
title
KL Rahul
Fastest Indian Batter To Hit 200 Sixes In IPL History: Not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, This Cricketer Tops The List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Toyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK