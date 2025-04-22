photoDetails

english

2889425

Toyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival: Toyota Fortuner undoubtedly rules India's full-size SUV segment, especially after the Ford Endeavour; no other SUV has come close to its popularity. However, now it seems like MG is trying hard to challenge the Fortuner's reign. It first launched the MG Gloster, which struggled to generate sales volume, and now it is planning to bring another full-size SUV, MG Majestor, which will be positioned against the Toyota Fortuner.