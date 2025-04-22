Toyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival After Ford Endeavour Is Here! It's MASSIVE, Launch Soon? Spotted Testing – See Pics
Toyota Fortuner's BIGGEST Rival: Toyota Fortuner undoubtedly rules India's full-size SUV segment, especially after the Ford Endeavour; no other SUV has come close to its popularity. However, now it seems like MG is trying hard to challenge the Fortuner's reign. It first launched the MG Gloster, which struggled to generate sales volume, and now it is planning to bring another full-size SUV, MG Majestor, which will be positioned against the Toyota Fortuner.
MG Majestor
Majestor is essentially a more premium and sportier version of the Gloster, which was unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in January. Recently, the Majestor was seen on the roads without any camouflage, finished in a black shade, signaling that its launch might be around the corner. However, MG hasn’t officially confirmed the date yet.
MG Majestor Spy Image
In terms of design, the Majestor sports several upgrades over the Gloster, including a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps with new DRL patterns, tweaked bumpers, and a connected LED taillight setup at the rear. However, body panels, such as the bonnet, doors, and fenders, remain largely unchanged from the Gloster.
Majestor
MG has yet to disclose the dimensions of the Majestor, but since it's based on the international Maxus D90 Max, it could measure around 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,876 mm in height, making it slightly larger than the Gloster. The wheelbase is expected to stay the same at 2,950 mm.
Majestor Spy Image
Inside, it is likely to get a refreshed dashboard design, a fully digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, and a revised center console. Most of the features are expected to mirror those of the Gloster.
MG Majestor Expected Powertrain
Under the hood, the Majestor will likely share its powertrain with the Gloster. It might get the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, but exclusively with the more powerful twin-turbo and a 4WD setup.
