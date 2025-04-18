Uncompromised Safety: Discover The 5-Star Rated Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Last One May Surprise You!
Safest Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: Over the past few years, there has been a growing focus on car safety, which helps to reduce fatalities in road accidents. To make cars safer, manufacturers are not only improving structural strength but also adding more safety features. If you’re someone looking to buy a safe car but are on a tight budget, don’t worry — this article is for you. Below are the six cars that start under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and have received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq (Starts at Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom): It has received a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom): It also scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon (Starts at Rs 8.00 lakh, ex-showroom): It has received a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch (Starts at Rs 6.20 lakh, ex-showroom): It received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz (Starts at Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-showroom): It is also a 5-star rated car by Global NCAP.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Starts at Rs 6.84 lakh, ex-showroom): It might surprise you to see a Maruti car on this list, but yes, it’s true. The Dzire is the first Maruti model to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
