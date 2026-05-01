Upcoming car launches in May 2026: From Honda City facelift, Toyota Ebella to BMW M440i Convertible – Full list inside
New car launches in May 2026: Are you also planning to buy a new car? Then wait for a few days, as May 2026 is set to bring several exciting launches across segments. Models like the Honda City facelift and Honda ZR-V will debut alongside EVs such as the Tata Sierra EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Premium options like the Skoda Kodiaq RS and BMW M440i Convertible will also arrive. Have a look at seven upcoming car launches in May 2026:
Honda City facelift
Honda is set to launch the updated City facelift on May 22, 2026. The sedan is expected to get refreshed styling, new features, and improved cabin tech. It may include a larger infotainment system, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera while retaining its petrol and hybrid engines. (Image credit: gemini)
Honda ZR-V
Honda will also introduce the all-new ZR-V SUV on May 22, 2026. Positioned as a premium offering, it is expected to come with a hybrid engine, ADAS safety features, and a modern design. The SUV could be priced between Rs 40–50 lakh. (Image credit: hondauk)
Tata Sierra EV
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch around May 19, 2026. This electric SUV revives the iconic Sierra name with a modern design, large glass panels, and advanced EV technology. It will be part of Tata’s expanding electric vehicle lineup. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is expected to launch in May 2026 (tentative). It will be an electric SUV aimed at the growing EV market. The model is likely to offer a range of over 500 km, modern features, and a competitive price in the mid-size segment. (Image credit: toyotabharat)
MG Majestor
The MG Majestor is another SUV expected to debut in May 2026. While full details are yet to be revealed, it is likely to feature a bold design, a spacious cabin, and advanced tech features. MG is expected to position it as a direct rival to the Toyota Fortuner. (Image credit: mgmotor)
Skoda Kodiaq RS
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to arrive in India in May 2026 (tentative). This performance-focused SUV will likely offer a powerful petrol engine, sporty design elements, and premium interiors, targeting buyers looking for both performance and practicality. (Image credit: skoda)
BMW M440i Convertible
BMW is expected to launch the M440i Convertible in May 2026 (tentative). This luxury convertible will feature a powerful petrol engine, sporty styling, and a premium open-top driving experience. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 crore. (Image credit: bmwusa)
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