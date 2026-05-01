Upcoming car launches in May 2026: From Honda City facelift, Toyota Ebella to BMW M440i Convertible – Full list inside

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New car launches in May 2026: Are you also planning to buy a new car? Then wait for a few days, as May 2026 is set to bring several exciting launches across segments. Models like the Honda City facelift and Honda ZR-V will debut alongside EVs such as the Tata Sierra EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Premium options like the Skoda Kodiaq RS and BMW M440i Convertible will also arrive. Have a look at seven upcoming car launches in May 2026: