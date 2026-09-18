/I drove the Volvo EX90: Here are its highs and lows

Volvo has brought the EX90 to India. It is the brand's flagship electric SUV and comes in just one fully loaded variant. Think of it as the electric version of the XC90. It gets a dual-motor setup and Volvo claims a range of over 600km. I (Lakshya Rana) recently spent some time with the new Volvo EX90 and here's what I learnt about it.
Design: Let's start with the design. The EX90 sits on Volvo's new SPA2 platform. This platform grew out of the older SPA architecture but was built from scratch for EVs. You can see some XC90 in its shape, but look closer and the details are all different. The design stays simple. There's no loud chrome grille here. Instead, the front gets LED lights that split open to reveal the headlamps behind them. These headlamps use over a million pixels. They can switch individual segments on or off and reshape the beam so oncoming drivers don't get dazzled.
The EX90 is slightly longer than the XC90, and every other dimension has grown slightly too. It rides on 21-inch wheels as standard. Ground clearance stands at 210mm normally, but air suspension can lift the car up to 250mm for rough terrain. There are no traditional door handles or keys. You get a card instead. Tap it against the right spot, with the Volvo logo facing correctly, and the handle pops out. You can also just use your phone as a key.
Round the back, the tail-lamps split into two sections: C-shaped LEDs lower down and vertical LEDs on the D-pillar. There's no chrome strip anywhere, and even the plastic cladding is kept minimal. Volvo wanted subtlety here, and it got exactly that.
Space, comfort and features Step inside and the minimalism continues. There isn't a single physical button on the dashboard. A 14.5-inch touchscreen dominates the space instead. Almost everything runs through this large, vertical touchscreen. It's powered by Google, so the software feels smooth, but basic tasks like adjusting your side mirrors need several taps through different menus. That's not something you want to do while driving.
A few functions like climate control sit as fixed buttons at the bottom of the screen, but even those need your eyes on the display to use properly. The driver's display measures 9 inches and shows only the essentials: range, speed and battery level. You can pull up maps here too, along with live traffic. Don't expect a busy, cockpit-style display though. It's minimal, maybe even a little too bare.
The sound system, on the other hand, is outstanding. It's a 1,610W, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup with custom presets that genuinely transform how the cabin sounds. If music matters to you, very few cars anywhere beat this.
The bright seats, light upholstery and open-pore wood trim lift the mood inside. Brushed aluminium shows up everywhere, and the Nappa leather feels genuinely premium. The center console has wireless charging and a rotary knob for media controls. The front seats support you well and come with heating, ventilation and several massage settings. With the help of electric adjustment, finding your ideal driving position takes seconds.
It gets the six-seat layout, with two captain seats in the middle row. Given that many buyers will use this car with a driver, the middle row doesn't pamper you the way the front seats do. No electric adjustment, no heating, no ventilation and no massage function are available here. There are no sunblinds either, and while the huge sunroof does have electrochromic glass that tints at the tap of a button, it won't block enough sun on a really hot day.
Space itself is generous, and the middle row seats slide and recline. You also get four-zone climate control, with vents built into the pillars that cool the cabin more effectively, plus cup holders tucked into the armrests. Because the platform has been reworked for EV use, the floor sits higher than you'd expect, and you'll feel that difference every time you climb in or out.
Getting to the third row is easy since the floor is flat and you can walk between the captain seats, which actually don't tumble forward; they just slide, which opens up a gap to climb through. Legroom in the last row suits kids and shorter adults better than tall ones.
With all seats up, boot space comes to 324 litres. Fold the last row down and that jumps to 690 litres. There's also a 46-litre frunk in front, handy for stashing your charging cables. You get a full-size spare wheel as standard.
Safety is where Volvo has always led, and the EX90 carries that forward as the brand's flagship. Nine airbags, five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors work together to power a full suite of driver assistance features, including a door-opening alert and braking that kicks in after a collision. A 360-degree camera and auto-parking round out the package nicely.
Performance and refinement: The EX90 comes in a single fully loaded variant in India, featuring a dual-motor setup and a 106kWh battery. It puts out 456hp and 670Nm, enough for a 0- 100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds. That's quick for a car this size. But behind the wheel, it doesn't feel like a car chasing speed. Four drive modes let you shape how it behaves. There's even a creep function built in for rush hour jams. Standard mode strikes the best balance for daily use, while Performance wakes things up when you want a bit more excitement.
Don't expect explosive acceleration even in Performance mode. Push hard and the EX90 still builds speed gradually. This mode also drains the battery fast, so Standard mode is usually the smarter choice. If you head off-road, Off-road mode raises the car to its full 250mm of clearance, thanks to the air suspension.
Once you're moving, the cabin refinement stands out. EVs usually let wind and road noise creep in since there's no engine sound to mask them, especially with big tyres. The EX90 avoids this problem almost entirely. Insulation is excellent, and the cabin stays remarkably quiet.
There's a clever trick too: microphones placed around the car pick up your voice and play it through the speakers, so people in the front and third row can talk normally without raising their voices.
Range and charging:
Volvo claims 625km range (WLTP cycle) on a single full charge. I did not get enough time with the car to test the range, but my estimate is this: it should easily offer a real-world range of 520-560 kms. Regenerative braking comes with multiple settings. You can turn it off, set it to low or high, or leave it on Auto and let the car handle it.
With the 11kW AC home charger takes 11 hours for 0-100 percent charge. But since this is an 800V system, DC fast charging tops out at 350kW, taking the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 23 minutes.
Ride and handling: Air suspension handles broken roads impressively at both medium and high speeds. The car reacts within microseconds, so you barely register bumps inside. You can stiffen it up for highway driving, which removes the floaty feeling that soft suspensions usually bring.
Three modes let you match the setup to the road. Standard offers the best mix of comfort and control. Firm adds extra stability at speed and through fast corners. Soft feels a bit too soft, letting the car dive and lean more than it should.
Around the city, low-speed bumps barely register, and this composed nature is where the suspension really shines.
Verdict:
Volvo will announce EX90 prices on October 12. It will sit above the XC90 as the brand's new flagship SUV. If you want a chauffeur-driven luxury EV, this ticks the right boxes. The cabin feels plush, the materials feel expensive, the design stays subtle yet stylish, and the ride quality genuinely impresses. However, sunblinds and less dependence on the touchscreen for features would have been a welcome addition.
It goes up against the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW iX. It may not match the EQS for rear-seat luxury or the iX for outright driving fun, but it finds its own sweet spot, and anyone chasing minimalist luxury should have it near the top of their list.