/I drove the Volvo EX90: Here are its highs and lows

Space, comfort and features

Space, comfort and features Step inside and the minimalism continues. There isn't a single physical button on the dashboard. A 14.5-inch touchscreen dominates the space instead. Almost everything runs through this large, vertical touchscreen. It's powered by Google, so the software feels smooth, but basic tasks like adjusting your side mirrors need several taps through different menus. That's not something you want to do while driving.

A few functions like climate control sit as fixed buttons at the bottom of the screen, but even those need your eyes on the display to use properly. The driver's display measures 9 inches and shows only the essentials: range, speed and battery level. You can pull up maps here too, along with live traffic. Don't expect a busy, cockpit-style display though. It's minimal, maybe even a little too bare.

The sound system, on the other hand, is outstanding. It's a 1,610W, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup with custom presets that genuinely transform how the cabin sounds. If music matters to you, very few cars anywhere beat this.

The bright seats, light upholstery and open-pore wood trim lift the mood inside. Brushed aluminium shows up everywhere, and the Nappa leather feels genuinely premium. The center console has wireless charging and a rotary knob for media controls. The front seats support you well and come with heating, ventilation and several massage settings. With the help of electric adjustment, finding your ideal driving position takes seconds.