Volvo Launches 2025 XC60 In India At Rs...; Check Features, Specifications And Other Details
Volvo Launches 2025 XC60 In India At Rs...; Check Features, Specifications And Other Details

2025 Volvo XC60 Price, Features And Specifications: Volvo has launched the updated 2025 XC60 SUV in India at Rs 71.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It competes with other luxury midsize SUVs like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. 

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
New XC60

New XC60

While the engine remains the same, the new XC60 comes with updated looks and added features. The SUV will continue to be assembled locally at Volvo’s plant in Bengaluru.

Design

Design

Design-wise, the new XC60 features a revised grille with diagonal slats, a tweaked front bumper, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and smoked taillamps. A new colour option, Forest Lake, has been added, while Platinum Grey has been removed. Other available colours include Crystal White, Bright Dusk, Onyx Black, Vapour Grey, and Denim Blue.

Features

Features

The 2025 Volvo XC60 gets a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon software. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Other features include Nappa leather seats, wood inlays on the dashboard, and front seats with a massaging function.

Safety

Safety

In terms of safety, Volvo has packed the SUV with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, pilot assist, and cross-traffic alert with automatic braking.

Engine

Engine

Under the hood, it continues with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is supported by a 48V mild-hybrid system and delivers 250bhp and 360Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup remains standard.

Auto news
