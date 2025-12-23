What A Car! 32+ Km Mileage, Automatic Transmission, Spacious Cabin, Touchscreen & More; It Is Cheaper Than Alto, Starts From Just Rs...

photoDetails

Cheapest Car In India: Which is the most affordable car in India? The Maruti Alto K10? No. It once was, but not anymore. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso holds the title of India’s most affordable car. It is almost Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10, without compromising much on features. Interestingly, it offers several basic features that make driving comfortable. Let’s take a closer look.