What A Car! 32+ Km Mileage, Automatic Transmission, Spacious Cabin, Touchscreen & More; It Is Cheaper Than Alto, Starts From Just Rs...

Cheapest Car In India: Which is the most affordable car in India? The Maruti Alto K10? No. It once was, but not anymore. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso holds the title of India’s most affordable car. It is almost Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10, without compromising much on features. Interestingly, it offers several basic features that make driving comfortable. Let’s take a closer look.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price: It is priced between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 5.25 lakh, making it Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10, which ranges from Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Powertrains
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Powertrain: The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Dualjet engine that produces 69PS of max power and 91Nm of peak torque. It also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit. It comes with two gearbox options: a 5-speed manual and an AMT. 5-speed MT is standard across variants.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage: It offers excellent mileage, ranging between 24.76 kmpl to 25.3 kmpl with the petrol variants, and up to 32.73 km/kg with the CNG variants, as per ARAI.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features: It comes with a center-mounted digital display, 7-inch infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cabin
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cabin: The Maruti S-Presso's cabin feels more spacious and practical than the Alto K10 due to its taller design.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cons
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cons: The design is a hit or miss. SUV stance and cladding feel try-hard. It also lacks some functional features such as a rear-view camera, a day/night inside mirror and powered ORVMs.
