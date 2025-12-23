Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999297https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/what-a-car-32-km-mileage-automatic-transmission-spacious-cabin-touchscreen-more-it-is-cheaper-than-alto-starts-from-just-rs-2999297
NewsPhotosWhat A Car! 32+ Km Mileage, Automatic Transmission, Spacious Cabin, Touchscreen & More; It Is Cheaper Than Alto, Starts From Just Rs...
photoDetails

What A Car! 32+ Km Mileage, Automatic Transmission, Spacious Cabin, Touchscreen & More; It Is Cheaper Than Alto, Starts From Just Rs...

Cheapest Car In India: Which is the most affordable car in India? The Maruti Alto K10? No. It once was, but not anymore. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso holds the title of India’s most affordable car. It is almost Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10, without compromising much on features. Interestingly, it offers several basic features that make driving comfortable. Let’s take a closer look.

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price

1/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price: It is priced between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 5.25 lakh, making it Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10, which ranges from Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Powertrains

2/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Powertrains

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Powertrain: The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Dualjet engine that produces 69PS of max power and 91Nm of peak torque. It also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit. It comes with two gearbox options: a 5-speed manual and an AMT. 5-speed MT is standard across variants.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage

3/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage: It offers excellent mileage, ranging between 24.76 kmpl to 25.3 kmpl with the petrol variants, and up to 32.73 km/kg with the CNG variants, as per ARAI.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features

4/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features: It comes with a center-mounted digital display, 7-inch infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cabin

5/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cabin

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cabin: The Maruti S-Presso's cabin feels more spacious and practical than the Alto K10 due to its taller design.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cons

6/6
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cons

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Cons: The design is a hit or miss. SUV stance and cladding feel try-hard. It also lacks some functional features such as a rear-view camera, a day/night inside mirror and powered ORVMs.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Different Sports, Same Obsession: Why Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo And Max Verstappen Share The Same Mindset?
camera icon10
title
Bollywood OTT releases January 2026
Most-Awaited Bollywood OTT Releases In January 2026 On Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video & ZEE5
camera icon10
title
CSK
IPL 2026: Overseas Players Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS After Mini Auction - In Pics
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon8
title
ITR Filing 2025
Filing Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why