What a car! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof & more - Priced at Rs 6.26 lakh; Selling 26 units every hour - It is not Brezza, Nexon or Creta
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: The sedan segment seems to be a sinking ship. Carmakers' focus has shifted to SUVs. Buyers are also leaning towards them, and the result? Currently, the SUV segment accounts for over 50 percent of the market share in the passenger vehicle category. But wait! Are all sedans about to vanish? Well, no. In a scenario where buyers' sentiments are increasingly shifting away from sedans, one model continues to win hearts: the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
First launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire quickly became popular in India. The second-generation Dzire arrived in 2012, the third in 2017 and the fourth in November 2024. Currently, it is the top-selling sedan in India. However, a major part of the volume comes from the fleet operators. In January, the Dzire sold 19,629 units and emerged as the second-best-selling car in India, behind the Nexon. This means it sold, on average, roughly 26 units every hour throughout the month.
In this article, you will learn what all the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers in terms of powertrains, features, mileage and safety. Let's start with the pricing.
Maruti Dzire Price
Maruti Dzire Price: It is available in four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The prices range from Rs 6.26 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh, with CNG variants starting from Rs 8.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Maruti Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Dzire Powertrain: Under the hood, it gets a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit option. Gearbox choices include MT and AMT. The engine produces 82 PS/112 Nm on petrol and 70 PS/102 Nm on CNG.
Maruti Dzire Mileage
Maruti Dzire Mileage: According to ARAI, the Dzire petrol offers a claimed mileage of up to 25.71 kmpl (ARAI), and its CNG version returns up to 33.73 km/kg of mileage.
Maruti Dzire Key Features
Maruti Dzire Key Features: It offers a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, analogue driver display, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC with rear vents and more.
Maruti Dzire Safety
Maruti Dzire Safety: The Dzire earned a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. For safety, it comes equipped with 6 airbags (standard), 3-point seatbelts for all seats, TPMS, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and more.
Maruti Dzire Pros and Cons
Maruti Dzire Pros and Cons: What goes in favour of the Dzire is top-notch safety, sharp and contemporary styling, good-looking interiors, spot-on ergonomics, great drivability, small footprint, higher fuel efficiency and a long list of features. And, what goes against it is the less exciting engine for enthusiasts, the mediocre plastic quality (in cabin), jerky AMT, and poor under-thigh support at the rear seat.
planning to buy a Dzire
So, if you are planning to buy a Dzire, do not forget to consider its pros and cons. You can also check out its top competitors, such as the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, to make an informed decision.
