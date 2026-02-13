What a car! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof & more - Priced at Rs 6.26 lakh; Selling 26 units every hour - It is not Brezza, Nexon or Creta

photoDetails

english

3016464

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: The sedan segment seems to be a sinking ship. Carmakers' focus has shifted to SUVs. Buyers are also leaning towards them, and the result? Currently, the SUV segment accounts for over 50 percent of the market share in the passenger vehicle category. But wait! Are all sedans about to vanish? Well, no. In a scenario where buyers' sentiments are increasingly shifting away from sedans, one model continues to win hearts: the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

First launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire quickly became popular in India. The second-generation Dzire arrived in 2012, the third in 2017 and the fourth in November 2024. Currently, it is the top-selling sedan in India. However, a major part of the volume comes from the fleet operators. In January, the Dzire sold 19,629 units and emerged as the second-best-selling car in India, behind the Nexon. This means it sold, on average, roughly 26 units every hour throughout the month.

In this article, you will learn what all the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers in terms of powertrains, features, mileage and safety. Let's start with the pricing.