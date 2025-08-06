photoDetails

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: In today’s market, where car buyers are increasingly leaning towards SUVs, can you imagine a sedan becoming India’s best-selling model? Probably not, but it’s happening. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as India's top-selling car in July 2025. Maruti sold 20,895 units of the Dzire last month, a significant increase from 15,484 units in June 2025. First launched in 2008, followed by the second generation in 2012, the third in 2017, and the fourth in November 2024, the Dzire has consistently been a strong volume driver for the Indo-Japanese carmaker. Below are the details of the 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, including its price, features, specifications, and more.