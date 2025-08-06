What A Car! 33Km+ Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Touchscreen, Cruise Control And More - THIS Rs 6.79 Lakh Car Becomes India's Best-Seller In July 2025
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: In today’s market, where car buyers are increasingly leaning towards SUVs, can you imagine a sedan becoming India’s best-selling model? Probably not, but it’s happening. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as India's top-selling car in July 2025. Maruti sold 20,895 units of the Dzire last month, a significant increase from 15,484 units in June 2025. First launched in 2008, followed by the second generation in 2012, the third in 2017, and the fourth in November 2024, the Dzire has consistently been a strong volume driver for the Indo-Japanese carmaker. Below are the details of the 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, including its price, features, specifications, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in four main variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Prices start at Rs 6.84 lakh and go up to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The CNG variants start from Rs 8.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: Under the hood, the Dzire gets a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. You can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. In the CNG variant, the same engine delivers 70 PS and 102 Nm and is available only with a manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: If fuel efficiency matters to you, the petrol Dzire offers between 24.79 to 25.71 kmpl (as per ARAI). The CNG version gives an impressive 33.73 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: The Dzire comes with a large 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, auto AC with rear vents, and an analogue driver display.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: It’s also the first Maruti model to score a full 5 stars in Global NCAP crash tests. It comes loaded with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and more.
Alternatives
Alternatives: The Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are its closest competitors in this segment.
