What a car! 34 km mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof & whatnot; Priced at just Rs 6.26 lakh - It is India's best...; beats Brezza, Creta & Nexon
Value-for-Money Car: Imagine a car with almost 34 km of mileage that starts at Rs 6.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a plethora of modern features like a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, a big screen, automatic AC, and the list goes on. Additionally, the car sells like hot cakes. Last month, in March 2026, this car emerged as India’s best-selling model, beating the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Nexon. This is none other than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
First launched in 2008, the car has gone through several facelifts and generational updates. Currently, the Dzire is in its fourth generation and is pulling strong volumes for the brand. In March 2026, Maruti Suzuki sold 21,224 units of the Dzire, a 37% increase compared to March last year. Let's take a closer look at its price, features, engine options, mileage and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: It is one of the most affordable sedans available in the Indian market. Prices range between Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh, with CNG variants starting from Rs 8.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: The fourth-generation Dzire gets a 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, paired with either an MT or an AMT. A factory-fitted CNG kit option is also available. The engine generates 82 PS/112 Nm on petrol and 70 PS/102 Nm on CNG.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: Fuel efficiency is one of the key areas where Maruti Suzuki shines the most, and so does the Dzire. The claimed mileage for the Dzire petrol is up to 25.71 kmpl (ARAI), while CNG variants offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features: Maruti Suzuki has packed the Dzire with many modern features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC with rear vents, an analogue driver display, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety: Gone are the days when Maruti cars used to struggle for 5-star safety ratings in crash tests. The Dzire has scored a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, becoming the first Maruti to do so. It comes loaded with 6 airbags (standard), 3-point seatbelts for all, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cons
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cons: While it may seem perfect on paper, the sedan lacks in some areas in the real world. The engine is not exciting enough for enthusiasts. The AMT is jerky and slow. The rear seat's under-thigh support and the plastic quality inside the cabin could also have been better.
Alternatives
Alternatives: While the Dzire makes a strong case here, the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are also good options in the category to explore. Both are direct competitors of the Dzire and serve as the closest alternatives.
Trending Photos