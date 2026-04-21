What a car! 34 km mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof & whatnot; Priced at just Rs 6.26 lakh - It is India's best...; beats Brezza, Creta & Nexon

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Value-for-Money Car: Imagine a car with almost 34 km of mileage that starts at Rs 6.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a plethora of modern features like a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, a big screen, automatic AC, and the list goes on. Additionally, the car sells like hot cakes. Last month, in March 2026, this car emerged as India’s best-selling model, beating the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Nexon. This is none other than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

First launched in 2008, the car has gone through several facelifts and generational updates. Currently, the Dzire is in its fourth generation and is pulling strong volumes for the brand. In March 2026, Maruti Suzuki sold 21,224 units of the Dzire, a 37% increase compared to March last year. Let's take a closer look at its price, features, engine options, mileage and more.