What A Car! 34Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Touchscreen & More - Priced From Rs 6.26 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: In India, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was first launched in 2008. It quickly became popular. The second-generation Dzire came in 2012, followed by the third in 2017 and the fourth in November 2024. The Dzire is the best-selling sedan in India. Now, if you are looking for an affordable, feature-rich and fuel-efficient car, this is definitely one of the best options currently available in the market. Let's look at its price, features, specs and more.

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: It is available in four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ - priced between Rs 6.26 Lakh and Rs 9.31 Lakh. The CNG variants start from Rs 8.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: It features a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. It can be had either with an MT or with an AMT. The engine produces 82 PS/112 Nm on petrol and 70 PS/102 Nm on CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: While the Dzire petrol offers fuel efficiency of up to 25.71 kmpl (ARAI), the CNG version is even more efficient with a mileage of 33.73 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features: It offers many modern features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, single-pane electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, cruise control, automatic AC with rear vents, analogue driver display and more.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety: It scored a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It offers 6 airbags (standard), 3-point seatbelts for all, TPMS, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and more.

Maruti Dzire Pros

Maruti Dzire Pros:

1. Top-notch safety 2. Sharp and contemporary styling 3. Smart-looking interiors and fine ergonomics 4. Great drivability and small footprint 5. Higher fuel efficiency 6. Long list of features

Maruti Dzire Cons

Maruti Dzire Cons:

1. The engine is not fast and exciting enough for enthusiasts.  2. Mediocre plastic quality (interiors). 3. AMT is jerky & slow.  4. The rear seat’s under-thigh support could have been better. 

Alternatives

Alternatives: The Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are its direct competitors and serve as the closest alternatives.

