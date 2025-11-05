What A Car! 34Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Touchscreen & More - Priced From Rs 6.26 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: In India, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was first launched in 2008. It quickly became popular. The second-generation Dzire came in 2012, followed by the third in 2017 and the fourth in November 2024. The Dzire is the best-selling sedan in India. Now, if you are looking for an affordable, feature-rich and fuel-efficient car, this is definitely one of the best options currently available in the market. Let's look at its price, features, specs and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: It is available in four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ - priced between Rs 6.26 Lakh and Rs 9.31 Lakh. The CNG variants start from Rs 8.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: It features a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. It can be had either with an MT or with an AMT. The engine produces 82 PS/112 Nm on petrol and 70 PS/102 Nm on CNG.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: While the Dzire petrol offers fuel efficiency of up to 25.71 kmpl (ARAI), the CNG version is even more efficient with a mileage of 33.73 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features: It offers many modern features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, single-pane electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, cruise control, automatic AC with rear vents, analogue driver display and more.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety: It scored a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It offers 6 airbags (standard), 3-point seatbelts for all, TPMS, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and more.
Maruti Dzire Pros
Maruti Dzire Pros:
1. Top-notch safety 2. Sharp and contemporary styling 3. Smart-looking interiors and fine ergonomics 4. Great drivability and small footprint 5. Higher fuel efficiency 6. Long list of features
Maruti Dzire Cons
Maruti Dzire Cons:
1. The engine is not fast and exciting enough for enthusiasts. 2. Mediocre plastic quality (interiors). 3. AMT is jerky & slow. 4. The rear seat’s under-thigh support could have been better.
Alternatives
Alternatives: The Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are its direct competitors and serve as the closest alternatives.
