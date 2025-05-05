What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, Cruise Control, And More - Priced From Rs 6.84 Lakh

photoDetails

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Why is Maruti Suzuki the top-selling carmaker in India? Out of so many reasons, one is that it understands Indian customers in a way that others have yet to discover. The degree of its understanding can be measured by looking at the popularity of the Dzire. It has always been a strong volume generator for the Indo-Japanese carmaker, even in the current scenario, when the overall sedan segment faces a slowdown. First launched in 2008, followed by the second generation in 2012 and the third in 2017, it became very popular. Currently, the Dzire is in its fourth generation, introduced in November 2024. From features to powertrain, it received major upgrades. So, if you are planning to buy a Dzire for yourself, this article covers all the details of the 4th-gen Maruti Dzire.