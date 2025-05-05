Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhat A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, Cruise Control, And More - Priced From Rs 6.84 Lakh
What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, Cruise Control, And More - Priced From Rs 6.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Why is Maruti Suzuki the top-selling carmaker in India? Out of so many reasons, one is that it understands Indian customers in a way that others have yet to discover. The degree of its understanding can be measured by looking at the popularity of the Dzire. It has always been a strong volume generator for the Indo-Japanese carmaker, even in the current scenario, when the overall sedan segment faces a slowdown. First launched in 2008, followed by the second generation in 2012 and the third in 2017, it became very popular. Currently, the Dzire is in its fourth generation, introduced in November 2024. From features to powertrain, it received major upgrades. So, if you are planning to buy a Dzire for yourself, this article covers all the details of the 4th-gen Maruti Dzire.

Updated:May 05, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: Available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, the Dzire is priced between Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh, with CNG variants starting at Rs 8.79 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: The new 1.2-litre NA, 3-cylinder, petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, delivers 82 PS and 112 Nm. On CNG, it produces 70 PS and 102 Nm. The CNG variants are only available with a 5-speed MT.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: The fuel efficiency of Dzire petrol varies between 24.79 kmpl to 25.71 kmpl, while the CNG variants offer 33.73 km/kg, as per ARAI.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analogue driver’s display, a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear AC vents, and more. 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: It is the first Maruti car to receive a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, and more.

Honda Amaze

Alternatives: Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are its direct rivals.

