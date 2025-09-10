Advertisement
What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Camera And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Selling Like Hot Cakes
What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Camera And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Selling Like Hot Cakes

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: First launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire quickly became popular. Then came the second generation in 2012 and the third in 2017. The fourth-generation Dzire was launched in November 2024 with big upgrades in terms of features, design and powertrain. In August 2025, Dzire emerged as the second-best-selling car in India with 16,509 units. Now, if you are also thinking of buying a Dzire, here are the key details of the 4th-gen Maruti Dzire.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: The Dzire is available in four major trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Prices range from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants start at Rs 8.79 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: The new Dzire comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 82 PS power and 112 Nm torque. You can get it with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The CNG version makes 70 PS and 102 Nm. It is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: The petrol Dzire offers a mileage of 24.79 kmpl to 25.71 kmpl (ARAI). The CNG model is even more efficient, giving 33.73 km per kg of gas.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Features: The Dzire comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear vents and an analogue driver display.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety: Safety is a big plus. The Dzire is the first Maruti car to get a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. It comes with 6 airbags (standard), electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and more.

Alternatives

Alternatives: If you’re considering other options, the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are its direct competitors.

