What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Camera And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Selling Like Hot Cakes

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: First launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire quickly became popular. Then came the second generation in 2012 and the third in 2017. The fourth-generation Dzire was launched in November 2024 with big upgrades in terms of features, design and powertrain. In August 2025, Dzire emerged as the second-best-selling car in India with 16,509 units. Now, if you are also thinking of buying a Dzire, here are the key details of the 4th-gen Maruti Dzire.