What A Crazy Car! Over 33Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control And More - Starts At Rs 6.79 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Maruti Suzuki Dzire has dominated the sedan segment in India since its debut in 2008. The second and third generations were launched in 2012 and 2017, respectively. In November 2024, the fourth-generation Dzire arrived with major upgrades in design, features, and powertrain. If you're planning to buy the Dzire, here are the details of its latest model available in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: The Dzire is offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. It is priced between Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh, while CNG variants start at Rs 8.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: It comes with a new 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated (NA), 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The Dzire also offers a CNG variant with an output of 70 PS and 102 Nm, available only with a 5-speed MT.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: The ARAI-certified mileage figures for the new Dzire are:
Petrol MT: 24.79 kmpl
Petrol AMT: 25.71 kmpl
CNG: 33.73 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: The fourth-gen Dzire is packed with features, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, an analogue driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and automatic AC with rear AC vents.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: For safety, it comes with six airbags as standard, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. It has also earned a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.
Honda Amaze
Alternatives: Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze serve as alternatives to the Dzire. While the Aura also comes with CNG variants, the Amaze stands out as the most affordable ADAS-equipped car in India.
