What A Hot Car! Priced At Just Rs 6.89 Lakh - Offers Diesel Engine, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, And More - Details
2025 Tata Altroz: The new 2025 Tata Altroz has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). Available in four trims – Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished + S – the new Altorz sports significant exterior and interior enhancements with many new features. While the bookings will open from 2nd June, the Altroz will continue to rival with Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Let's have a look at what the 2025 Tata Altroz has to offer.
Variant-wise prices
Variant-wise prices (Ex-showroom)
-- Smart Petrol- Rs 6.89 lakh -- Smart CNG- Rs 7.89 lakh -- Pure Petrol- Rs 7.69 lakh -- Pure CNG- Rs 8.79 lakh -- Pure Diesel- Rs 8.99 lakh -- Creative Petrol- Rs 8.69 lakh -- Creative CNG- Rs 9.79 lakh -- Accomplished S- Rs 9.99 lakh -- Accomplished S CNG- Rs 11.09 lakh -- Accomplished S Diesel- Rs 11.29 lakh
Color Options And Key Features
Color Options And Key Features: Available in five colors - dune glow, ember glow, pure grey, royal blue, and pristine white, it offers several modern features, including dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver (fully digital) and another one for infotainment). The hatchback gets a Nexon-like two-spoke steering wheel with a gloss-black panel and an illuminated Tata logo in the centre.
Other Features
Other Features: It gets a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, fast charging 65W Type-C ports, connected car tech with over 50 smart features, ambient lighting, electric sunroof and more.
Safety Features
Safety Features: The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera with 2D and 3D modes, and a blind spot monitor, to name a few.
Powertrains
Powertrains: It is available in three powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (87 bhp and 115 Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (89 bhp and 200 Nm), and 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with CNG (72 bhp and 103 Nm). It gets three transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, and the new 5-speed AMT. The CNG and diesel powertrains only get a manual transmission.
Design Changes
Design Changes: Most of the cosmetic updates have been made at the front end, including a newly designed grille, revised bumper, and new LED headlamps with updated DLR signatures. On the side, it gets new flush door handles and newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the new horizontally positioned T-shaped LED taillamps are connected through an LED light bar. Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone finish and uses soft-touch materials on the dashboard, giving it a more plush feel.
