What A Hot Car! Priced At Just Rs 6.89 Lakh - Offers Diesel Engine, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, And More - Details

photoDetails

english

2025 Tata Altroz: The new 2025 Tata Altroz has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). Available in four trims – Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished + S – the new Altorz sports significant exterior and interior enhancements with many new features. While the bookings will open from 2nd June, the Altroz will continue to rival with Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Let's have a look at what the 2025 Tata Altroz has to offer.