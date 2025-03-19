What An Insane Car! 33+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control & More – Price Starts At Just Rs 6.84 Lakh
Affordable Car: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a top-selling sedan in India since its debut in 2008. It saw major updates with the second generation in 2012 and the third in 2017. In November 2024, the fourth-generation Dzire was introduced with significant upgrades in design, features, and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
If you're considering buying a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, here’s almost everything you need to know about it.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: The Dzire is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Prices range from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The CNG variants start at Rs 8.79 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: The sedan features a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. It offers a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT option. The CNG variant delivers 70 PS and 102 Nm and is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: The ARAI-certified mileage figures are:
24.79 kmpl (Petrol MT)
25.71 kmpl (Petrol AMT)
33.73 km/kg (CNG)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: It comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, an analogue driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and automatic AC with rear AC vents.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: It received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The sedan offers enhanced safety with a six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and more.
Alternatives
Alternatives: The Dzire competes with Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze. The Aura also has CNG options, while the Amaze is India’s most affordable ADAS-equipped car.
