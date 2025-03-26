What An Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control, & Whatnot - Starts At Rs 6.65 Lakh

photoDetails

Most Affordable Diesel Car - Tata Altroz: The Tata Altroz is one of those few cars that are available with petrol, CNG, and diesel fuel options. With a price range of Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh, the diesel variants start at Rs 8.70 lakh, positioning it as India's most affordable diesel car. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.