What An Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Cruise Control, & Whatnot - Starts At Rs 6.65 Lakh

Most Affordable Diesel Car - Tata Altroz: The Tata Altroz is one of those few cars that are available with petrol, CNG, and diesel fuel options. With a price range of Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh, the diesel variants start at Rs 8.70 lakh, positioning it as India's most affordable diesel car. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Tata Altroz Engine Options

Tata Altroz Engine Options:

Tata Altroz Engine Options: It comes with three engine options- 

-- 1.2-liter NA petrol -- 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol -- 1.5-liter diesel engine

The 5-speed MT comes as standard for all engine options.

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine:

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: The 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 90PS and 200Nm, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.64 kmpl.

Tata Altroz Key Features

Tata Altroz Key Features:

Tata Altroz Key Features: It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, power windows, adjustable headlights, fog lights, and more.

Tata Altroz Safety

Tata Altroz Safety:

Tata Altroz Safety: It has a 5-star safety rating. The Global NCAP crash-tested the model and awarded it a 5-star rating.

Rival

Rival:

Rival: The Indian premium hatchback segment is dominated by the Maruti Baleno, which is the direct rival of the Tata Altroz. Notably, the Baleno sells significantly more units than the Altroz.

