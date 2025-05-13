Advertisement
What An Electric SUV: 80% Charge In 50 Mins, 500+ Range - Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More - TRUE Creta EV's Rival
What An Electric SUV: 80% Charge In 50 Mins, 500+ Range - Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More - TRUE Creta EV's Rival

Maruti e Vitara: Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that the e-Vitara, its first electric SUV, will launch towards the end of this year. It will directly compete with electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6. While full details will come closer to launch, some key specs have already leaked online.

Updated:May 13, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
0 To 80% Charge In 50 Minutes

0 To 80% Charge In 50 Minutes

If media reports are to be believed, the e-Vitara will support DC fast charging. Its 61.1 kWh battery can charge from 0 to 80% in about 50 minutes. This version comes with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and a claimed power of 171 bhp and 192Nm of torque.

Maruti e Vitara EV

Maruti e Vitara EV

Maruti Suzuki claims that the e Vitara EV will offer a range of over 500km (MIDC) on a full charge. According to reports, it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds. A more affordable version with a 49 kWh battery pack will also be offered with a 143 bhp motor mounted on the front axle, producing 192.5Nm of torque.

Key Features

Key Features

The interior of the e Vitara looks different from other Maruti models. It’s packed with modern features like a dual-screen setup (10.25-inch infotainment + 10.1-inch digital cluster), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, connected car technology, multi-colour ambient lighting, 10-speaker Infinity audio system, 10-way power driver seat and more.

Features

Features

It also gets sliding rear seats, panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, PM 2.5 air filter, drive modes, one-pedal driving and regen modes, and wireless charger. 

Safety

Safety

In terms of safety, the SUV gets 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more.

