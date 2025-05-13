photoDetails

Maruti e Vitara: Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that the e-Vitara, its first electric SUV, will launch towards the end of this year. It will directly compete with electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6. While full details will come closer to launch, some key specs have already leaked online.