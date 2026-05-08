What an SUV! 27 km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera and whatnot; Priced at Rs 5.65 lakh, it's now India's no.1 SUV; Beats Creta, Nexon and Fronx

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India's best-selling SUV in April 2026: SUVs are taking over the Indian car market, accounting for more than 50% in the new passenger vehicle sales. Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and Maruti Fronx were among the top-selling SUVs in April 2026, while Tata Punch once again emerged as India's best-selling SUV.

Tata sold 19,107 units of the Punch in April 2026, compared to 12,496 units in the same month last year. This helped the SUV register a massive 53% year-on-year growth. The Punch remains popular for its SUV-like styling, compact size, feature-packed cabin, strong safety package and affordable pricing.

Here's a closer look at the Tata Punch (ICE).