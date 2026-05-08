Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3045663https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/what-an-suv-27-km-mileage-5-star-safety-sunroof-360-degree-camera-and-whatnot-priced-at-rs-5-65-lakh-its-now-indias-no-1-suv-beats-creta-nexon-and-fronx-3045663
NewsPhotosWhat an SUV! 27 km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera and whatnot; Priced at Rs 5.65 lakh, it's now India's no.1 SUV; Beats Creta, Nexon and Fronx
photoDetails

What an SUV! 27 km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera and whatnot; Priced at Rs 5.65 lakh, it's now India's no.1 SUV; Beats Creta, Nexon and Fronx

India's best-selling SUV in April 2026: SUVs are taking over the Indian car market, accounting for more than 50% in the new passenger vehicle sales. Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and Maruti Fronx were among the top-selling SUVs in April 2026, while Tata Punch once again emerged as India's best-selling SUV. 

Tata sold 19,107 units of the Punch in April 2026, compared to 12,496 units in the same month last year. This helped the SUV register a massive 53% year-on-year growth. The Punch remains popular for its SUV-like styling, compact size, feature-packed cabin, strong safety package and affordable pricing. 

Here's a closer look at the Tata Punch (ICE).

Updated:May 08, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Tata Punch Price

1/6
Tata Punch Price

Tata Punch Price: It is one of the most affordable SUVs in India. It is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in more than 15 variants.

Follow Us

Tata Punch Engine

2/6
Tata Punch Engine

Tata Punch Engine: It comes with three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol with CNG and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. Transmission options include 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and 6-speed manual.

Follow Us

Tata Punch Mileage

3/6
Tata Punch Mileage

Tata Punch Mileage: The Tata Punch delivers impressive mileage of 20.09 kmpl for petrol MT, 18.8 kmpl for petrol automatic and 26.99 km/kg for CNG variants.

Follow Us

Tata Punch Features

4/6
Tata Punch Features

Tata Punch Features: It comes loaded with modern features. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, an auto-dimming IRVM, a new 8-speaker sound system, Wireless charging, cruise control, sunroof, 360-degree camera and more.

Follow Us

Tata Punch Safety

5/6
Tata Punch Safety

Tata Punch Safety: Safety is one of the biggest strengths of the Tata Punch. The SUV has received a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Follow Us

Tata Punch Rivals

6/6
Tata Punch Rivals

Tata Punch Rivals: It competes with cars like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3X and Renault Kiger.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Muslim country
From UAE to Indonesia: 6 Muslim-majority countries that support India
camera icon10
title
Malayalam Cinema
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to Dulquer Salmaan’s I Am Game: Most-awaited Malayalam thrillers of 2026
camera icon8
title
Amanpreet Singh Gill death
Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's ex-U19 teammate, Punjab cicketer passes away at 36, know reason; cricket fraternity mourns death - In pics
camera icon7
title
Mother’s Day 2026
Mother’s Day 2026: From Mountains to Beaches, 5 unique Indian destinations your mom will absolutely love
camera icon11
title
Kim Seon-ho
10 most popular movies & Tv shows of Kim Seon-ho on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTTs; From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe, to Can This Love Be Translated