What an SUV! 27 km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera and whatnot; Priced at Rs 5.65 lakh, it's now India's no.1 SUV; Beats Creta, Nexon and Fronx
India's best-selling SUV in April 2026: SUVs are taking over the Indian car market, accounting for more than 50% in the new passenger vehicle sales. Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and Maruti Fronx were among the top-selling SUVs in April 2026, while Tata Punch once again emerged as India's best-selling SUV.
Tata sold 19,107 units of the Punch in April 2026, compared to 12,496 units in the same month last year. This helped the SUV register a massive 53% year-on-year growth. The Punch remains popular for its SUV-like styling, compact size, feature-packed cabin, strong safety package and affordable pricing.
Here's a closer look at the Tata Punch (ICE).
Tata Punch Price
Tata Punch Price: It is one of the most affordable SUVs in India. It is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in more than 15 variants.
Tata Punch Engine
Tata Punch Engine: It comes with three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol with CNG and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. Transmission options include 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and 6-speed manual.
Tata Punch Mileage
Tata Punch Mileage: The Tata Punch delivers impressive mileage of 20.09 kmpl for petrol MT, 18.8 kmpl for petrol automatic and 26.99 km/kg for CNG variants.
Tata Punch Features
Tata Punch Features: It comes loaded with modern features. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, an auto-dimming IRVM, a new 8-speaker sound system, Wireless charging, cruise control, sunroof, 360-degree camera and more.
Tata Punch Safety
Tata Punch Safety: Safety is one of the biggest strengths of the Tata Punch. The SUV has received a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Tata Punch Rivals
Tata Punch Rivals: It competes with cars like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3X and Renault Kiger.
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