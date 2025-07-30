Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938899https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/what-are-engine-s-cc-ps-bhp-rpm-and-nm-explained-simply-2938899
NewsPhotosWhat Are Engine’s CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM? Explained Simply
photoDetails

What Are Engine’s CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM? Explained Simply

If you’re buying a car or bike, you’ve probably come across terms like CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM. Don’t worry, they sound technical, but they’re actually pretty easy to understand.

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

CC

1/5
CC

CC (Cubic Capacity): This tells you the total volume of all cylinders inside the engine, which is measured in cubic centimeters. More CC usually means more power, but also higher fuel consumption. (Image Source- Zee News)

Follow Us

PS

2/5
PS

PS (Pferdestarke): It’s a German word and a unit to measure engine power. One PS equals 0.986 BHP. Some companies use PS, others use BHP, but both measure how powerful your engine is. (Image Source- Zee News)

Follow Us

BHP

3/5
BHP

BHP (Brake Horsepower): Similar to the PS, this is also the unit used to measure an engine's power. More BHP means a more powerful engine. (Image Source- Zee News)

Follow Us

RPM

4/5
RPM

RPM (Revolutions Per Minute): This is how fast your engine spins. It measures how many times the engine’s crankshaft completes a full rotation in one minute. (Image Source- Zee News)

Follow Us

Newton Metres)

5/5
Newton Metres)

NM (Newton Metres): This is the unit of torque, the force that moves your vehicle. More NM means better pulling power. (Image Source- Zee News)

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
9 Best Ethnic Looks Of Alia Bhatt
Top 9 Alia Bhatt-Inspired Traditional Looks Gen Z Must Try This Raksha Bandhan
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 5th Test Against England: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah OUT; Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon7
title
Income tax bill 2025
Income Tax Bill 2025: Will There Be Tax Rates Changes Under New Income Tax Bill? Here's What IT Department Said.....
camera icon8
title
Technology
Worried About Aadhaar Misuse? Here's How To Safely Delink It From Mobile Numbers And Wallet Apps To Avoid Scams
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Think You're A Good Driver? Check The 7 Most Common Driving Mistakes
NEWS ON ONE CLICK