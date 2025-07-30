What Are Engine’s CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM? Explained Simply
If you’re buying a car or bike, you’ve probably come across terms like CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM. Don’t worry, they sound technical, but they’re actually pretty easy to understand.
CC
CC (Cubic Capacity): This tells you the total volume of all cylinders inside the engine, which is measured in cubic centimeters. More CC usually means more power, but also higher fuel consumption. (Image Source- Zee News)
PS
PS (Pferdestarke): It’s a German word and a unit to measure engine power. One PS equals 0.986 BHP. Some companies use PS, others use BHP, but both measure how powerful your engine is. (Image Source- Zee News)
BHP
BHP (Brake Horsepower): Similar to the PS, this is also the unit used to measure an engine's power. More BHP means a more powerful engine. (Image Source- Zee News)
RPM
RPM (Revolutions Per Minute): This is how fast your engine spins. It measures how many times the engine’s crankshaft completes a full rotation in one minute. (Image Source- Zee News)
Newton Metres)
NM (Newton Metres): This is the unit of torque, the force that moves your vehicle. More NM means better pulling power. (Image Source- Zee News)
Trending Photos