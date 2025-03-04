What The Hell Is THIS Country: Rs 23 Lakh For Alto, Rs 32 Lakh For Wagon R, Rs 43 Lakh For Swift - Car Prices Gone Crazy
Car Prices In Pakistan: Pakistan’s economic situation is no secret to the world. The neighboring country is trying to overcome the ongoing financial crisis. Its automobile market is also far from ideal. Car prices have skyrocketed. Compared to India, car sales in Pakistan are significantly lower. The sales of cars, pickups, vans and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Pakistan were recorded at 17,010 units in January 2025, while the auto industry in India sold 3,99,386 passenger vehicles (PVs) in the same month. However, it is important to consider that India is much larger than Pakistan in terms of size, population, and economy.
Well, in this article, we will discuss the prices of some cars sold in Pakistan. We will find out how much models like Alto, WagonR, Swift, and Fortuner cost in the country.
Suzuki Alto
The starting price of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan is Rs 2,331,000, which goes up to Rs 3,140,000 for the top variant. (Price source- official website)
Suzuki Wagon R
The Suzuki Wagon R in Pakistan starts at Rs 3,214,000 and goes up to Rs 3,741,000. It comes in three variants - VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS. (Price source- official website)
Suzuki Swift
Available in three variants- GL, GL (CVT) and GLX (CVT)- the Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 4,336,000 and Rs 4,719,000. (Price source- official website)
Toyota Fortuner
The base variant of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan costs Rs 14,499,000, ex-factory, Karachi. All mentioned prices are taken from the official websites of the respective companies and are in Pakistani currency.
