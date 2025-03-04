What The Hell Is THIS Country: Rs 23 Lakh For Alto, Rs 32 Lakh For Wagon R, Rs 43 Lakh For Swift - Car Prices Gone Crazy

photoDetails

Car Prices In Pakistan: Pakistan’s economic situation is no secret to the world. The neighboring country is trying to overcome the ongoing financial crisis. Its automobile market is also far from ideal. Car prices have skyrocketed. Compared to India, car sales in Pakistan are significantly lower. The sales of cars, pickups, vans and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Pakistan were recorded at 17,010 units in January 2025, while the auto industry in India sold 3,99,386 passenger vehicles (PVs) in the same month. However, it is important to consider that India is much larger than Pakistan in terms of size, population, and economy.