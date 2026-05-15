Why do cars have fuel tank lids on different sides? Explained
Fuel tank lid placement in cars: Have you ever stopped at a fuel station and forgotten which side your car's fuel lid is on? It happens to many new drivers because some cars have the fuel tank lid on the left side, while others have it on the right. But why?
No universal rule
There is no global standard that says fuel tank lids must be on a particular side. Different carmakers follow different approaches depending on vehicle design and packaging requirements.
Examples
For example, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Creta have the fuel lid on the right side, while cars like the Tata Nexon and Honda City have it on the left.
Safety
In many countries, carmakers prefer to place the fuel lid on the opposite side of traffic. The position of the fuel tank lid also depends on the car's internal structure.
Engineering
Engineers have to manage space for the exhaust system routing, suspension, spare wheel and other components. Sometimes, placing the fuel filler on one side simply makes the fuel pipe shorter and easier to design.
Pattern
Some carmakers keep the same fuel lid position across most of their models. This helps regular customers remember the side easily. However, not every company follows this pattern strictly.
A simple trick
Most modern cars show a small fuel pump symbol on the instrument cluster. Besides it, there is usually a tiny arrow pointing toward the side where the fuel lid is located.
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