Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3047677https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/why-do-cars-have-fuel-tank-lids-on-different-sides-explained-3047677
NewsPhotosWhy do cars have fuel tank lids on different sides? Explained
photoDetails

Why do cars have fuel tank lids on different sides? Explained

Fuel tank lid placement in cars: Have you ever stopped at a fuel station and forgotten which side your car's fuel lid is on? It happens to many new drivers because some cars have the fuel tank lid on the left side, while others have it on the right. But why?

Updated:May 15, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Follow Us

No universal rule

1/6
No universal rule

There is no global standard that says fuel tank lids must be on a particular side. Different carmakers follow different approaches depending on vehicle design and packaging requirements.

Follow Us

Examples

2/6
Examples

For example, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Creta have the fuel lid on the right side, while cars like the Tata Nexon and Honda City have it on the left.

Follow Us

Safety

3/6
Safety

In many countries, carmakers prefer to place the fuel lid on the opposite side of traffic. The position of the fuel tank lid also depends on the car's internal structure. 

Follow Us

Engineering

4/6
Engineering

Engineers have to manage space for the exhaust system routing, suspension, spare wheel and other components. Sometimes, placing the fuel filler on one side simply makes the fuel pipe shorter and easier to design.

Follow Us

Pattern

5/6
Pattern

Some carmakers keep the same fuel lid position across most of their models. This helps regular customers remember the side easily. However, not every company follows this pattern strictly.

Follow Us

A simple trick

6/6
A simple trick

Most modern cars show a small fuel pump symbol on the instrument cluster. Besides it, there is usually a tiny arrow pointing toward the side where the fuel lid is located.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Railway station
World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m where passengers are barred from platform; Not India’s Ghum Station
camera icon6
title
Lonar lake
50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars
camera icon7
title
Technology
Cannes Film Festival 2026: 7 viral AI prompts to create celebrity style red carpet look of yours; Make your Instagram more attractive
camera icon7
title
Technology
World’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list
camera icon11
title
Gold
How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without customs duty 2026? Documents required; limits for men, women, children explained