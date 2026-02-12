Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply

photoDetails

Why is it called a petrol pump: Have you ever noticed something interesting? We say "petrol pump" almost everywhere in India. But these stations sell diesel too. In fact, many of them sell more diesel than petrol. So why don't we call them diesel pumps? It sounds logical, right? The answer is linked to history, language habits, and how vehicles evolved in India. Let's break it down in simple terms.