Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply

Why is it called a petrol pump: Have you ever noticed something interesting? We say "petrol pump" almost everywhere in India. But these stations sell diesel too. In fact, many of them sell more diesel than petrol. So why don't we call them diesel pumps? It sounds logical, right? The answer is linked to history, language habits, and how vehicles evolved in India. Let's break it down in simple terms.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
1/5

The term "petrol pump" became popular many decades ago. In the early days of automobiles in India, most private vehicles ran on petrol. Diesel engines were mainly used in trucks, buses, and heavy machines. Since common people mostly owned petrol cars and scooters, the fuel station became known as a petrol pump.

Petrol pump

2/5
Petrol pump

Language also plays a role. "Petrol pump" is short, simple, and easy to say. "Fuel station" or "filling station" sounds more formal. In daily conversation, people prefer quick and familiar words. So the petrol pump stayed.

British English

3/5
British English

It is also worth noting that India uses British English conventions. In the UK, the term "petrol station" or "petrol pump" is the standard, whereas "gas station" is American. India simply took the British term and localized it further by favoring "pump" over "station."

gas station

4/5
gas station

Interestingly, in many countries, people say "gas station" or "fuel station." In India, petrol pump became the common term, even though both petrol and diesel are sold there.

history, habit, and how language evolves

5/5
history, habit, and how language evolves

So next time you visit fuel pump, remember this. It's not just about petrol. It's about history, habit, and how language evolves over time.

Auto news
