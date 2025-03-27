Advertisement
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!

How Driving On Low Fuel Affects Car: Many drivers feel satisfied when they see their vehicle's fuel gauge at full mark, whereas some refuel when the fuel level is near empty or when the low fuel warning light turns on. However, driving with low fuel can cause damage to the car, which many drivers may not know. Therefore, in this article, we tell you why you should not drive a car with a nearly empty fuel tank.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
1/5
Potential Damage: Driving with low fuel can damage the fuel pump, catalytic converter, and other components, leading to increased repair and maintenance costs.

2/5
Dirt & Debris: Additionally, dirt and debris tend to settle at the bottom of the fuel tank over time. When fuel is low, the pump may draw in this sediment, clogging the fuel system.

3/5
Best Practice: The best practice to minimize the possibility of damage is to avoid driving at a near-empty fuel tank level.

4/5
Recommendation: If the fuel gauge on the instrument cluster shows only one segment near "E" and or the low fuel warning light turns on, refueling immediately is recommended.

5/5
Moreover, every car owner must read the user manual for better clarity as it contains complete information related to the car.

Auto news
