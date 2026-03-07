World’s fastest cars: 531 kmph top speed, 0–100 kmh in just 2.2 seconds; check 7 speed machines with no limits

photoDetails

english

3024582

Fastest car in the world: How fast can a car really go? Some of the world’s most advanced cars are now pushing the limits of speed and engineering like never before. A few of them claim top speeds of up to 531 km/h, while some can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just about 2.2 seconds. These ultra-fast machines are built using powerful engines, lightweight materials such as carbon fiber, and advanced aerodynamics to achieve extreme performance. Some models use massive twin-turbo petrol engines producing over 1,800 horsepower, while others rely on high-performance electric technology. These high-speed machines represent the peak of automotive innovation. Have a look at these beasts: