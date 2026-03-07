World’s fastest cars: 531 kmph top speed, 0–100 kmh in just 2.2 seconds; check 7 speed machines with no limits
Fastest car in the world: How fast can a car really go? Some of the world’s most advanced cars are now pushing the limits of speed and engineering like never before. A few of them claim top speeds of up to 531 km/h, while some can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just about 2.2 seconds. These ultra-fast machines are built using powerful engines, lightweight materials such as carbon fiber, and advanced aerodynamics to achieve extreme performance. Some models use massive twin-turbo petrol engines producing over 1,800 horsepower, while others rely on high-performance electric technology. These high-speed machines represent the peak of automotive innovation. Have a look at these beasts:
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is designed to be the fastest car ever built. The Swedish hypercar has a claimed top speed of about 531 km/h and is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine producing around 1,600 horsepower. It achieves 0–100 km/h in approximately 2.6 to 2.8 seconds. (Image credit: koenigsegg)
Bugatti Bolide
The Bugatti Bolide is an extreme track-focused hypercar with a claimed top speed of 500 km/h. It uses an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine and a lightweight carbon-fiber body to deliver incredible performance. It achieves 0–100 km/h in around 2.2 seconds. (Image credit: bugatti)
Yangwang U9 Xtreme
The Yangwang U9 is a high-performance electric hypercar from Chinese automaker BYD’s Yangwang brand. Its top speed reportedly reaches about 496 km/h, and it can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in around 2.3 seconds. (Image credit: yangwangauto)
Bugatti Chiron super sport
The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ became famous after breaking the 300-mph barrier. It reached a top speed of 490 km/h during testing and is powered by a powerful quad-turbocharged W16 engine. It achieves 0–100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. (Image credit: bugatti)
Hennessey Venom F5
The Hennessey Venom F5 is built with one goal: extreme speed. The American hypercar uses a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing over 1,800 horsepower and has a claimed top speed of more than 482 km/h. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. (Image credit: hennessey)
SSC Tuatara
The SSC Tuatara is another high-speed hypercar developed in the United States. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing up to 1,750 horsepower and has recorded speeds close to 474 km/h. It achieves 0–100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. (Image credit: sscnorthamerica)
Bugatti Mistral
The Bugatti Mistral is one of the fastest open-top cars ever built. Even without a roof, this roadster can reach around 453 km/h with Bugatti’s powerful quad-turbo W16 engine. It achieves 0–100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. (Image credit: bugatti)
