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NewsPhotosWorld’s longest car: OMG! This 100 feet long limousine can fit 75 people; Features helipad, swimming pool, bathtub, mini golf course
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World’s longest car: OMG! This 100 feet long limousine can fit 75 people; Features helipad, swimming pool, bathtub, mini golf course

World’s longest car: The world’s longest car is something beyond your imagination. Called the American Dream, the car is 100 feet long and can accommodate 75 people. It stands out because of its unbelievable size and luxury. Originally designed in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, the car measures 30.54 meters and holds a record in the Guinness World Records. Built using multiple Cadillac Eldorado limousines, it runs on two V8 engines and has 26 wheels, with the ability to be driven from both ends. The limousine offers extreme luxury, including a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub, a mini-golf course, and even a helipad. After years, it was fully restored in 2022.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
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World’s longest car

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World’s longest car

The world’s longest car, called the American Dream, is a super limousine that has stunned people for decades. This car is very popular all over the world for its extreme length and luxury features.

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World’s longest car: Design

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The American Dream was originally designed in 1986 by famous car customiser Jay Ohrberg. He is known for creating iconic Hollywood vehicles, including those used in films and TV shows.

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World’s longest car: Length

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This extraordinary limousine measures an incredible 30.54 meters (100 feet 1.5 inches) in length. It officially holds the record in the Guinness World Records as the longest car ever built.

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Engine

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The car is built using multiple Cadillac Eldorado limousines joined together. Powered by two V8 engines, it has 26 wheels and is designed to be driven from both ends.

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Luxury: Swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub

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Inside, the American Dream offers unmatched luxury. It features a large waterbed, a fully functional swimming pool with a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, and even a mini-golf course for entertainment.

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Helipad

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One of its most surprising features is a helipad mounted on top. The helipad is strong enough to support a small helicopter, adding to the car’s over-the-top design and making it truly unique.

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Can fit 75 people

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The limousine can accommodate more than 75 people at once. It was originally built as a promotional vehicle and for movie appearances, showcasing extreme luxury and creativity in automotive design.

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Restoration

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After falling into disrepair for years, the American Dream was fully restored and brought back to life in 2022. (Images credit: guinnessworldrecords)

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