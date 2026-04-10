World’s longest car: OMG! This 100 feet long limousine can fit 75 people; Features helipad, swimming pool, bathtub, mini golf course

photoDetails

english

3035665

World’s longest car: The world’s longest car is something beyond your imagination. Called the American Dream, the car is 100 feet long and can accommodate 75 people. It stands out because of its unbelievable size and luxury. Originally designed in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, the car measures 30.54 meters and holds a record in the Guinness World Records. Built using multiple Cadillac Eldorado limousines, it runs on two V8 engines and has 26 wheels, with the ability to be driven from both ends. The limousine offers extreme luxury, including a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub, a mini-golf course, and even a helipad. After years, it was fully restored in 2022.