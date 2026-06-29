Most people forget about their tyres until something goes wrong. That's a mistake. Tyre pressure affects almost everything about how your car drives, and ignoring it can cost you money, comfort, and even safety. Let's start simple. Every tyre needs a specific air pressure to work properly. Carmakers set this number for a reason. It balances grip, comfort, and fuel efficiency. When you go below or above that number, things start to slip.
Most people forget about their tyres until something goes wrong. That's a mistake. Tyre pressure affects almost everything about how your car drives, and ignoring it can cost you money, comfort, and even safety. Let's start simple. Every tyre needs a specific air pressure to work properly. Carmakers set this number for a reason. It balances grip, comfort, and fuel efficiency. When you go below or above that number, things start to slip.
Underinflated tyres flex too much. This creates extra friction with the road. Your engine works harder, and your fuel bill goes up. Underinflated tyres also wear out faster at the edges. In wet conditions, they struggle to grip the road, and your braking distance increases.
Overinflated tyres cause different problems. They make the ride stiff and bouncy. They reduce the contact area between the tyre and the road. This means less grip, especially during hard braking or sharp turns. Overinflation also wears down the centre of the tyre faster than the sides.
Both extremes can be risky. Here's the simple fix. Check your tyre pressure at regular intervals. Always check it when the tyres are cold, before you start driving. Use the number your car's manufacturer recommends, not a random figure someone tells you at a fuel station.
It takes five minutes. It costs nothing. And it can save you from a flat tyre, a wobbly drive, or worse, an accident on the highway.
Your tyres are the only part of your car touching the road. Treat them with the respect they deserve.