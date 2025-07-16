Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2932578https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/10-countries-where-you-dont-have-to-pay-any-income-tax-2932578
NewsPhotos10 Countries Where You Don't Have To Pay Any Income Tax
photoDetails

10 Countries Where You Don't Have To Pay Any Income Tax

Here is the list of 10 countries in the world that does not levy any personal income tax from its citizens.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

10 Countries With No Personal Income Tax

1/11
10 Countries With No Personal Income Tax

In certain countries in the world, the governments are not required to levy taxes on their populace. People who live in these tax-free nations are not subject to personal income taxes. These nations generate revenue through other sources like tourism, natural resources or financial services.

Here are the most popular countries in the world that offer the financial benefit of having no income tax.

Follow Us

1. Bahamas

2/11
1. Bahamas

This Caribbean country is globally renowned for its tax-free status. The Bahamas imposes no personal income tax, no capital gains tax and no inheritance tax on individuals. There are also no corporate income taxes or dividend taxes on businesses and investments.

Follow Us

2. Bahrain

3/11
2. Bahrain

A country in the Persian Gulf, Bahrain has no income tax for individuals. The country does not impose personal income tax, capital gains tax and withholding tax on dividends.

Follow Us

3. Bermuda

4/11
3. Bermuda

This British overseas territory in the North Atlantic imposes no income tax on individuals or corporations. Instead, the Government of Bermuda levies Payroll Tax and Land Tax.

 

Follow Us

4. Kuwait

5/11
4. Kuwait

No personal income tax is imposed on individuals in Kuwait. Corporate income tax is not levied by Kuwait on companies that are fully owned by citizens of Kuwait or other Gulf Cooperation Council countries. However, GCC companies with foreign ownership are subject to taxation. 

 

Follow Us

5. Cayman Islands

6/11
5. Cayman Islands

There are no direct taxes in the Cayman Islands. There is no income tax, company or corporation tax and capital gains tax.

Follow Us

6. British Virgin Islands

7/11
6. British Virgin Islands

There is no personal income tax, corporate tax or capital gains tax in the British Virgin Islands. However, there are property taxes and payroll taxes.

Follow Us

7. Saudi Arabia

8/11
7. Saudi Arabia

A Middle Eastern country, Saudi Arabia has no income tax on individuals or corporations. Saudi Arabia does not impose a personal income tax on earned income for either residents or non-residents.

 

Follow Us

8. UAE

9/11
8. UAE

The UAE does not levy income tax on individuals. However, it imposes a five percent value added Tax on the purchase of goods and services, levied at each stage of the supply chain, which is eventually borne by the end consumer. 

 

Follow Us

9. Qatar

10/11
9. Qatar

A Middle Eastern country, Qatar imposes no income tax on individuals or corporations.

Follow Us

10. Panama

11/11
10. Panama

Panama imposes no income, corporate, capital gains or estate taxes on offshore entities that only conduct business outside of Panama.

Follow Us
Income TaxTaxitrIncome tax return
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway And...
camera icon20
title
Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025
Wimbledon 2025: From Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Indian Celebs Who Stole The Spotlight - IN PICS
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
7 Reasons Why India Lost The 3rd Test Against England At Lord's: Rishabh Pant’s Run-Out, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Reckless Shot And....
camera icon6
title
S400
Meet India's S400 Evading Cruise Missile Giving Sleepless Night To Turkey - Know Its Greece Connection
camera icon7
title
Top5
Who Is Top5? From Viral Fame To London Stabbing - The Controversial Journey Of Toronto Rapper Hassan Ali
NEWS ON ONE CLICK