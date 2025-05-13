10 Low-Investment Village Business Ideas With Good Profit Margin 2025
Check out 10 business ideas in 2025 that require low investment but can give very good returns.
10 Village Business Ideas With High Margin 2025
As the current fiscal year begins, you could give some more thoughts into entrepreneurial dreams by contemplating these village business ideas. These are low cost business ideas that have the potential to yield high returns.
1. Tea Shop
India's love for tea is a well known fact. Congregating over a cup tea and discussing the world affairs are the favourite pastime for Indians. You can open a small kiosk of this favourite beverage in your village or rural set up
2. Flour Mill
Flour Mill is always high in demand in both village, rural and urban areas where people want to stay away from packaged flour. You can start a flour mill with little capital
3. Milk Dairy
Milk dairy is yet another age-old small-town business concept. You can deliver milk produced in your village to milk companies in cities, you can launch a dairy supply unit in your village or rural market place.
4. Pharmacy
Every area needs hospitals, clinics and access to medicines. Pharmacies are among most required shops for daily medicines. After an initial investment, this could turn out to be a safe and reliable source of income.
5. Retail Shop
Retail Shop are an all-weather shops—from a candy shop to a general store— everything has scope. You will continue to gain from the initial investment for many years.
6. Ginger Garlic Paste Making
You can thus cater to a market-place where people no longer want to grind these basic ingredients for cooking. Ginger garlic paste will always be on high demand in Indian kitchen
7 .Oil Mill
Similar to flour mills, oil mills can be built in communities to extract oil from soybeans, groundnuts, and mustard
8. Banana Chips Making
Considered a healthier version of the regular chips, there is a large demand for banana chips. You can start a business creating and selling banana chips with very little capital
9. Poultry Farm
Poultry Farming has been an age-old small-town business concept as it involves less capital and labour. Small-scale poultry farming can eventually be expanded to include raising cattle eventually
10. Internet Cafe
Though the spread of internet data has reached millions of household via mobile internet, there are several places in the country, where having internet access in communities is not yet common. Moreover, with print out and other facility, opening an internet café is a good idea
Trending Photos