NewsPhotos10 Richest Women In India: On International Women’s Day, Meet 'Nari Shakti' Defining Indomitable Spirit 10 Richest Women In India: On International Women’s Day, Meet 'Nari Shakti' Defining Indomitable Spirit
10 Richest Women In India: On International Women’s Day, Meet 'Nari Shakti' Defining Indomitable Spirit

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let’s take a look at the ten wealthiest women in India who have made a mark in business and industry. These women have not only built their fortunes but have also contributed significantly to their respective fields.

 

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in India in 2025, with an estimated wealth of Rs 3,430 crore. She leads the OP Jindal Group, a major player in the steel, electricity, and infrastructure sectors, carrying forward the legacy of her late husband.

 

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala assumed control of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stock holdings after his passing in 2022. With a net worth of ₹800 crore, she continues to be a powerful figure in the Indian stock market.

 

Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani, the CEO and chairwoman of the UAE-based Landmark Group, has built a fortune of ₹560 crore. Under her leadership, the retail and hospitality conglomerate has expanded its reach globally.

 

Vinod Rai Gupta

Vinod Rai Gupta

Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta own Havells India, one of the leading companies in the electrical equipment sector. With a net worth of Rs 470 crore, she plays a key role in the company’s expansion across 50+ countries.

 

Smita Crishna-Godrej

Smita Crishna-Godrej

A prominent member of the Godrej family, Smita Crishna-Godrej holds a 20% stake in the Godrej Group. Her estimated wealth of ₹350 crore is tied to the conglomerate’s consumer goods and real estate ventures.

 

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The founder of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, turned her startup into a global biopharmaceutical powerhouse. With a net worth of Rs 340 crore, she continues to lead innovation in biosimilars and insulin production.

 

Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, holds a net worth of Rs 320 crore. She plays a crucial role in managing Zoho Workplace and overseeing the company’s 45+ software products.

 

Anu Aga

Anu Aga

Anu Aga took over Thermax, an engineering firm, after her husband’s passing in 1996. With a net worth of Rs 310 crore, she has steered the company to new heights while also engaging in philanthropy.

 

Leena Tewari

Leena Tewari

Leena Gandhi Tewari chairs USV, a multinational biotech and pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes and cardiovascular medications. Her net worth stands at Rs 310 crore.

 

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar

Former investment banker turned entrepreneur, Falguni Nayar, founded Nykaa and saw her wealth soar following the company’s IPO in 2021. With a net worth of Rs 290 crore, she remains a leading name in India’s beauty and e-commerce sector. These women exemplify resilience, leadership, and business acumen, making their mark in India's economy. Their journeys inspire future generations of women to dream big and break barriers.

(Image Credits: ANI, Forbes, X)

