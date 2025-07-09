Advertisement
NewsPhotos150 Years Of BSE Today: From Starting With A Base Of 100 Points To Nearing 90K Mark, Here's Journey Of Sensex
photoDetails

150 Years Of BSE Today: From Starting With A Base Of 100 Points To Nearing 90K Mark, Here's Journey Of Sensex

BSE is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, with over 4,100 listed companies and a total market capitalisation of Rs 419 lakh crore.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Iconic journey of BSE

1/7
Iconic journey of BSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), completes 150 years today--9 July 2025. The iconic journey of the BSE that began humbly under a banyan tree in 1855, is now a giant market exchange.

How BSE Started

2/7
How BSE Started

In its nascent stage what was not a stock market then, traders would gather under the tree in South Mumbai to buy and sell cotton. This informal trading laid the foundation for what would become Asia's first stock exchange.

July 9, 1875 Association Formally Established

3/7
July 9, 1875 Association Formally Established

As the number of traders grew over time, the Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association was formally established on July 9, 1875, which eventually became the BSE. One of BSE's key founders was Premchand Roychand, who was popularly known as the "Cotton King of Bombay".

BSE oldest stock exchange in Asia

4/7
BSE oldest stock exchange in Asia

What is an interesting detail that, the association happened three years before the Tokyo Stock Exchange was founded, making BSE the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association Members

5/7
Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association Members

According to reports, the Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association initially had 318 members, and the admission fee was just one rupee.

Sensex launched in 1986

6/7
Sensex launched in 1986

In 1986, BSE launched India's first stock index, the Sensex, with a base of 100. Sensex crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time in 1990, 5,000 in 1999, 20,000 in 2007, and 80,000 in 2024, with highest 85K level touched in September 2025.

BSE’s Iconic Building

7/7
BSE’s Iconic Building

The land where BSE currently stands was purchased in 1928, and construction of the building began in 1930. After India's Independence, BSE received official recognition in 1957 under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA). The present BSE building -- known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers -- was constructed in 1970. It was named after Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy, who served as the chairman of BSE from 1966 to 1980.

