The land where BSE currently stands was purchased in 1928, and construction of the building began in 1930. After India's Independence, BSE received official recognition in 1957 under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA). The present BSE building -- known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers -- was constructed in 1970. It was named after Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy, who served as the chairman of BSE from 1966 to 1980.