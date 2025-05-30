2 Mumbai Duplexes Worth Rs 639 Crore: Meet The Billionaire Woman-Owner Of India's Costliest Flats; Not Ambani Or Adani
Pharmaceutical giant USV Ltd’s chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari has purchased two lavish sea-facing duplex apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area for Rs 639 crore. This is till date the priciest apartments in India.
Reports claim that Tewari has acquired the most expensive residential property in the country with this lavish purchase.
Naman Xana --The most expensive residential property
Tewari paid around Rs 63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST to purchase the property, making the transaction's total value approximately Rs 703 crore. As a result, it is now the most expensive residential property deal in the country.
Tewari purchased two duplexes in Naman Xana, a 40-storey luxury skyscraper on Worli Sea Face. The property is conveniently located near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, facing the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Arabian Sea. The apartments are located on the 32nd to 35th floors and cover a total area of 22,572 sq. ft. According to registration paperwork, the cost of the carpet area is over Rs 2.83 lakh per square foot.
Who is Leena Tewari?
In 2013, Leena Tewari succeeded her grandfather Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi to take the reins of USV Pvt which was founded by Gandhi in 1961. With a $2.6 billion net worth, Tewari's business saw several expansions and acquisitions.
Tewari completed her Bachelor's in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and Master of Business Administration from Boston University. A noted philanthropist, Tewari is involved with providing help to the Sushila Gandhi Centre for Underprivileged Women.
Meanwhile, an ANAROCK Research report, published this month has showed that January to April 2025 saw record 52,896 property registrations in Mumbai, against 48,819 in corresponding period in 2024 - up 8% annually. Total revenue collected by state government in 1st 4 months this year was approx. Rs 4,633 Cr, vs Rs 3,826 Cr last year same period - a 21% yearly jump.
An analysis of the data of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra reveals that the overall revenue collected from property registrations in Mumbai stands at approx. INR 4,633 Cr in first four months of 2025. This is 21% more than last year’s corresponding period (Jan.- April 2024) when the revenue collected was approx. INR 3,836 Cr.
