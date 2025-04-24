Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2890481https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/4-banks-offering-special-fds-till-date-check-last-date-latest-interest-rates-and-more-2890481
NewsPhotos4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More
photoDetails

4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More

Several banks have rolled back their special FD, senior citizen FD and other offerings. However 4 Indian banks continue to offer special Fixed Deposit schemes for citizens. Check them out.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Bank Special FD Scheme 2025

1/7
Bank Special FD Scheme 2025

Four banks have extended the deadline for their special fixed deposit schemes. The special FDs have an extended deadline with a lower interest rate. Here's a list of the four banks that have extended the last date for their special FD schemes. 

 

Follow Us

SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days Special FD scheme

2/7
SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days Special FD scheme

SBI has relaunched Amrit Vrishti, a special FD plan with a 444-day term. However, the special FD offers a lower interest rate by 20 basis points. The 444-day FD scheme now provides an interest rate of 7.05% per annum for general citizens. Senior citizens are provided a 50-basis-point higher interest rate of 7.55% per annum. The FD scheme is effective April 15, 2025. However, as of yet, the bank has not mentioned any deadline.

 

Follow Us

Indian Bank Special FD

3/7
Indian Bank Special FD

Indian Bank offers two special FD schemes, IND Supreme 300 Days and IND Super 400 Days. The two FD schemes offer the highest interest rates of 8.05% for super senior citizens. The bank has not changed the regular FD and special FD interest rates. The bank has extended the deadline of these schemes to June 30, 2025.

Follow Us

Punjab & Sind Bank

4/7
Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank has reduced the special fixed deposit interest rate. Customers can invest in 444-day, 777-day, and 999-day FD tenures. For the 444-day FD tenure, the bank has reduced the interest rate by 20 basis points from 7.30% to 7.10%. For 777 days, the bank has reduced its rate by 0.75%, from 7.25% to 6.50%. On a 999-day term, the interest rate was reduced by 30 basis points from 6.65% to 6.35%. The deadline for investing in the special tenure FD is June 30, 2025.

Follow Us

IDBI Bank Special FD 2025

5/7
IDBI Bank Special FD 2025

The bank has lowered interest rates across key tenures. FD investors still have the option to book IDBI Bank's special FD for certain tenures. For the 444-day tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been cut from 7.35% to 7.25%, senior citizens from 7.85% to 7.75% (both under the Utsav FD scheme), and for super senior citizens from 8% to 7.90% (under the IDBI Chiranjeev FD). 

 

Follow Us

IDBI Bank 555-day Utsav FD tenure

6/7
IDBI Bank 555-day Utsav FD tenure

For the 555-day tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been cut from 7.40% to 7.30%, senior citizens from 7.90% to 7.80%, and super senior citizens from 8.05% to 7.95%. The 555-day FD tenure is under the IDBI Utsav FD scheme.

 

Follow Us

IDBI Bank 700-day Utsav FD tenure

7/7
IDBI Bank 700-day Utsav FD tenure

On the 700-day Utsav FD tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been reduced from 7.20% to 7%, senior citizens from 7.70% to 7.50%, and super senior citizens from 7.85% to 7.65%. The last day to invest in IDBI Bank Utsav FD is June 30, 2025.

Follow Us
SBIFDFixed DepositSBI Amrit VrishtiIDBI Bank
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Pairs With Most Century Partnerships: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Top Run Scorers For MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Has Interest Rate Reduced From 8.2% In April-June 2025? Check Deposit Limits, Withdrawals, Premature Closure & More
camera icon8
title
KL Rahul
8 Players With Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL: KL Rahul Enters Top 5, Surpasses AB de Villiers - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
food cravings
If You’re Craving Something Every Hour, These 7 Might Be Why
NEWS ON ONE CLICK