4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More

Punjab & Sind Bank has reduced the special fixed deposit interest rate. Customers can invest in 444-day, 777-day, and 999-day FD tenures. For the 444-day FD tenure, the bank has reduced the interest rate by 20 basis points from 7.30% to 7.10%. For 777 days, the bank has reduced its rate by 0.75%, from 7.25% to 6.50%. On a 999-day term, the interest rate was reduced by 30 basis points from 6.65% to 6.35%. The deadline for investing in the special tenure FD is June 30, 2025.