4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More
Several banks have rolled back their special FD, senior citizen FD and other offerings. However 4 Indian banks continue to offer special Fixed Deposit schemes for citizens. Check them out.
Bank Special FD Scheme 2025
Four banks have extended the deadline for their special fixed deposit schemes. The special FDs have an extended deadline with a lower interest rate. Here's a list of the four banks that have extended the last date for their special FD schemes.
SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days Special FD scheme
SBI has relaunched Amrit Vrishti, a special FD plan with a 444-day term. However, the special FD offers a lower interest rate by 20 basis points. The 444-day FD scheme now provides an interest rate of 7.05% per annum for general citizens. Senior citizens are provided a 50-basis-point higher interest rate of 7.55% per annum. The FD scheme is effective April 15, 2025. However, as of yet, the bank has not mentioned any deadline.
Indian Bank Special FD
Indian Bank offers two special FD schemes, IND Supreme 300 Days and IND Super 400 Days. The two FD schemes offer the highest interest rates of 8.05% for super senior citizens. The bank has not changed the regular FD and special FD interest rates. The bank has extended the deadline of these schemes to June 30, 2025.
Punjab & Sind Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank has reduced the special fixed deposit interest rate. Customers can invest in 444-day, 777-day, and 999-day FD tenures. For the 444-day FD tenure, the bank has reduced the interest rate by 20 basis points from 7.30% to 7.10%. For 777 days, the bank has reduced its rate by 0.75%, from 7.25% to 6.50%. On a 999-day term, the interest rate was reduced by 30 basis points from 6.65% to 6.35%. The deadline for investing in the special tenure FD is June 30, 2025.
IDBI Bank Special FD 2025
The bank has lowered interest rates across key tenures. FD investors still have the option to book IDBI Bank's special FD for certain tenures. For the 444-day tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been cut from 7.35% to 7.25%, senior citizens from 7.85% to 7.75% (both under the Utsav FD scheme), and for super senior citizens from 8% to 7.90% (under the IDBI Chiranjeev FD).
IDBI Bank 555-day Utsav FD tenure
For the 555-day tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been cut from 7.40% to 7.30%, senior citizens from 7.90% to 7.80%, and super senior citizens from 8.05% to 7.95%. The 555-day FD tenure is under the IDBI Utsav FD scheme.
IDBI Bank 700-day Utsav FD tenure
On the 700-day Utsav FD tenure, the interest rate for general customers has been reduced from 7.20% to 7%, senior citizens from 7.70% to 7.50%, and super senior citizens from 7.85% to 7.65%. The last day to invest in IDBI Bank Utsav FD is June 30, 2025.
