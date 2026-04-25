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NewsPhotos444-day Special FD offered by top Indian banks April 2026: Check interest rates for general, senior citizen
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444-day Special FD offered by top Indian banks April 2026: Check interest rates for general, senior citizen

Fixed deposit scheme allows individuals to park their fund without having to bother about investment fluctions. 444-day FD is a specialized, short to medium term fixed deposit scheme. Several leading banks offer the 444-day FD scheme at attractive interest rates to both general citizens, senior citizens and super senior citizens.

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
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444-day FD offered by different banks

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444-day FD offered by different banks

A 444-day FD is a specialized, short to medium term fixed deposit scheme offered by banks. Several leading banks offer the 444-day FD at attractive interest rates to general, senior and super senior citizens. State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda offer 444-day FDs that offer an interest rate as high as 7.35 percent to super senior citizens.

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What makes the 444-day FD special?

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What makes the 444-day FD special?

As of 2026, many PSU banks offer 444-day FDs with interest rates ranging from 6.45 percent to 6.50 percent for general citizens which is often higher than their regular deposit rates.

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444-day FD for senior citizen

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444-day FD for senior citizen

Senior citizens often receive an additional 0.50 percent interest rate with some banks offering senior citizens 7.10 percent on 444-day schemes. It allows investors to lock in high rates for just 444 days which is shorter than the traditional FDs. 

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State Bank of India

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State Bank of India

State Bank of India’s 444-day special FD is known as the Amrit Vrishti scheme. The PSU bank offers a 6.45 percent interest rate to general citizens while senior citizens earn a 6.95 percent rate on the same FD.

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Bank of Baroda

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Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's 444 days FD is known as bob Square Drive Deposit Scheme which offers an interest rate of 6.45 percent to general citizens, 6.95 percent to senior citizens and 7.05 percent to super senior citizens. These rates are applicable from January 5, 2026.

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Indian Bank

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Indian Bank

Indian Bank is offering a 6.60 percent interest rate to general citizens on its 444-day special fixed deposit scheme known as Ind Secure. The interest rate for senior citizens for the same scheme is 7.10 percent while that for super senior citizens is 7.35 percent. These rates are effective from March 3, 2026.

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Canara Bank

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Canara Bank

On its 444-day scheme, Canara Bank offers a 6.50 percent interest rate to general citizens and 7.00 percent to senior citizens. These rates are applicable from March 17, 2026.

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