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NewsPhotos5 Kg free trade LPG cylinder: These 4 common myths you should stop believing
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5 Kg free trade LPG cylinder: These 4 common myths you should stop believing

The 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder is gaining popularity across India, especially among migrant workers, students, and people without permanent addresses. However, several misconceptions continue to create confusion. Here are four common myths—and the truth behind them.

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
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Myth 1: You Need Address Proof To Buy One

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Myth 1: You Need Address Proof To Buy One

Many believe that buying a 5 kg LPG cylinder requires full documentation like a regular gas connection.

Reality: You don’t need address proof. A valid ID such as Aadhaar or PAN is enough to purchase the cylinder over the counter.

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Myth 2: Only Existing LPG Users Can Buy It

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Myth 2: Only Existing LPG Users Can Buy It

There’s a widespread assumption that only those with an existing LPG connection are eligible.

Reality: Anyone can buy a 5 kg free trade cylinder—even without a prior gas connection. This makes it accessible for a wider group of people.

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Myth 3: These Cylinders Are Hard To Find

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Myth 3: These Cylinders Are Hard To Find

Some people think these smaller cylinders are not easily available.

Reality: Availability has improved significantly. You can find them at gas agencies, select retail outlets, and even some petrol pumps.

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Myth 4: They Are Only For Emergency Use

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Myth 4: They Are Only For Emergency Use

Another common belief is that these cylinders are meant only for short-term or emergency situations.

Reality: While useful in emergencies, they are also designed for regular use, especially for small households or temporary living arrangements.

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Why This Matters

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Why This Matters

The 5 kg LPG cylinder is meant to make cooking gas more accessible and flexible. By clearing these myths, more people can benefit from a simple and hassle-free way to access LPG without the burden of heavy documentation or long-term commitments.

 

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Bottom Line

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Bottom Line

Don’t let misinformation stop you from using this convenient option. The 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder is easy to buy, widely available, and designed to suit modern, flexible lifestyles.

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